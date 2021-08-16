Dayton Porchfest showcases local musicians in St. Anne’s Hill this weekend

After taking a short hiatus in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic, one of the area’s most popular music festivals is back. On Saturday, Aug. 21 from 1:30 p.m. to 7 p.m., The Collaboratory will host Dayton Porchfest, a music festival featuring acts performing on porches in the St. Anne’s Hill historic district.
Dayton Porchfest is one of more than a hundred Porchfests taking place across the United States - including in Yellow Springs and Troy. This will be the fourth annual installment of the Dayton Porchfest.
Festivities will kick off on Thursday, Aug. 19 with the Dayton Porchfest Pre-Party at The Brightside Music & Event Venue in Dayton.
Doors for the pre-party event open at 6:30 p.m. The event will include salsa lessons from Brittany Moves for the Dayton Salsa Project at 7 p.m. and a performance from Solistic with special guests Sharon Lane, Mini Bingo and The Paint Splats at 8 p.m.
Festivities will get underway Saturday, Aug. 21 with a performance by the T.R.S.S. Drum Corps at 10 LaBelle St. at 1:30 p.m. From that point on, musical artists will be performing in time blocks at 2 p.m., 3 p.m., 4 p.m., 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. The city’s diverse music scene will be spotlighted, including genres such as funk, blues, indie rock, jazz, classical, country and bluegrass.
Credit: Tom Gilliam
The schedule for the remainder of Dayton Porchfest is as follows:
2 p.m. music block:
- Chris Berg Trio at 212 South Dutoit
- Five Rivers Drum Circle at 33 Potomac
- Good Time Accordion Guys at 39 Henry
- Jimmy D. Rogers at 616 McLain
- Sadbox at 21 LaBelle
- Soulistic at 44 High
- Syrodesy Flute Trio at 48 McLain
- The Paint Splats at 1436 E. 4th (on Henry)
3 p.m. music block:
- Berachah Valley at 65 LaBelle
- Charlie & Amanda at 126 LaBelle
- Dan Raridan at 234 Henry
- FinTan at 560 McLain
- Nick Kizirnis at 18 LaBelle
- OPA at 51 McClue
- Sharon Lane at 62 High
- Steven Gregory Trio at 10 Henry
- The Elements at 154 S. Dutoit
- The New Old-Fashioned at 222 S. Dutoit
4 p.m. music block:
- Alec Snead at 141 High
- Dayton Salsa Project at 517 McLain
- Gabe Maas at 54 LaBelle
- Ghost Town Silence at 236 Henry
- Holly and Emily at 130 Henry
- Kyleen Downes at 42 High
- Laura Whidden at 1502 E. 4th
- Rum River Blend at 1535 E. 5th (on Henry)
- The Jaywalkers at 214 S. Dutoit
- The Nautical Theme at 145 McClure
- Vivian at 1616 E. 5th
5 p.m. music block:
- Amber Hargett at 34 High
- Bob Dellaposta at 133 LaBelle
- Dayton String Trio at 171 Henry (at McLain)
- DL Burdon at 154 S. Dutoit
- John Dubuc & The Guilty Pleasures at 18 LaBelle
- KAM at 52 McClure
- Mariah J at 155 McClure
- Mike Bankhead at 605 McLain
- Nasty Bingo at 1514 E. 4th
- TySpacely at 244 Henry
6 p.m. music block:
- Davis Allen Trio at 16 Henry
- Greg Beasley at 36 Henry
- Joe Waters at 55 McClure
- Novena at 48 High
- Paul Race at 630 McLain (on High)
- Trey Stone at 1505 E. 4th
- Wild Forrest Blakkberri at 28 LaBelle
More information about Dayton Porchfest can be found by visiting its website or Facebook page.
HOW TO GO
What: Dayton Porchfest
Where: St. Anne’s Hill Historic District, Dayton
When: Saturday, Aug. 21 from 1:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Cost: Free
More info: daytonporchfest.wixsite.com/home