Dead of Winter tribute returns to Springfield this weekend

By Brett Turner – Contributing Writer
31 minutes ago
The Dead aren’t just popular in the autumn and at Halloween time. They have a following in Springfield each January.

The fourth annual Dead of Winter will again celebrate a weekend of The Grateful Dead’s legacy, with two nights of live music by tribute acts Terrapin Moon at 7:30 p.m. Friday and The Dead Revival Band at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Mother Stewart’s Brewing Co., 102 W. Columbia St.

This is a ticketed event with single-day tickets available for $13 at the door each night. Cover starts at 6:30 p.m. both nights.

One of the great cult bands of all time, beginning in San Francisco in the mid-1960s, The Grateful Dead produced a number of hits and were renowned for their concerts that saw variations of their own songs. They also spawned a loyal following known as Deadheads, who range in age.

“The Dead’s music has resonated with multiple generations and continues to do so today. Two nights of Dead in January is the perfect reason to get out of the house, dance off the dust and enjoy their music with like-minded souls,” said Kevin Loftis of Mother Stewart’s.

Terrapin Moon has entertained local audiences at the annual Rotary Gourmet Food Truck Competitions each summer outdoors, and this is a chance to check out their act inside.

The show is produced by Level Up Productions, which looks forward to bringing the show back each year.

“Mother Stewart’s is always an incredible venue to work with, and we’re honored to have the opportunity to bring this back for the fourth time,” event organizer Brian Johnson said in a release. “Kevin and John Loftis and the whole Mother Stewart’s crew create the perfect atmosphere to enjoy the Grateful Dead’s tunes.”

For more information on the event, go to www.facebook.com/MotherStewarts.

