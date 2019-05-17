Did you know one hidden gem still makes Dayton’s famous Rike’s Sloppy Joe sandwiches?

The Dayton Woman's Club Dining Room is still serving up the beloved sandwiches, made-to-order, thanks to a passed-down recipe from one of the club's former members. It's believed the member was a former Rike's employee.

An elegant setting, the Woman’s Club Dining Room is open for lunch to the public on Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

So whether you’ve lived long enough to taste the famous Sloppy Joe for yourself, or word-of-mouth lore about the sandwiches has become too much to handle, there’s still an opportunity to try one decades later.

Dayton Woman’s Club- 225 N. Ludlow St., Dayton