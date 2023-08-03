Area man honored by LongHorn Steakhouse after grilling 1 million steaks

A Symmes Twp. man is now a member of the culinary elite after grilling 1 million steaks.

LongHorn Steakhouse Grill Master Tony Behrens was recently recognized as one of only 25 grill masters to receive the title of “LongHorn Steakhouse Grill Master Legend.” It’s an honor only bestowed upon those who achieve the sizzling accomplishment, a spokesperson for the steakhouse said.

Behrens has been with the steakhouse for 26 years. He currently grills at the Fields Ertel Road location.

To celebrate his massive achievement, he was surprised by his restaurant team, family and even company leaders, including president Todd Burrowes.

During the ceremony, Behrens was awarded a special gold chef coat and a check for $5,000.

LongHorn Steakhouse has more than 563 restaurants across 42 states. Every restaurant has a team of professional grill masters specially trained in the art of grilling, the company said in a press release.

According to the company, only the best become grill masters. They’re in-house specialists on selecting the right cut of fresh, never frozen steak specially cooked for each guest’s unique taste, the company said.