Best of Springfield: Casa del Sabor wins Best Mexican Food for third straight year

The Soto brothers chose the business name, which translates to home of flavor, to reflect what they wanted to bring — a combination of hospitality and a tasty variety of menu offerings.

“The minute you walk in our door, you’re home. Casa means home and that’s how we want to treat our guests and with the consistency with our food,” Armando Soto said.

The brothers grew up in the business, saying it’s in their blood. Although they lived in Marion, a family member told them about the vacant space with potential on Vester Avenue that had little consistency over the years. They opened in January 2014.

“I guess we like challenges,” Armando Soto said.

Isaac Soto said it all starts from the ingredients, drawing inspiration from the culture of the Mexican state of Jalisco, where the family’s roots are.

“We spent a lot of time building our menu, gathering so much to bring something different,” Isaac Soto said.

Another factor in their success is consistency. Their head cooks have been with the restaurant since its opening, and the rest of the staff is trained to make customer service a priority.

“We’re thankful to Springfield and the team behind us as well,” Isaac Soto said. “We treat our employees well.”

The brothers have been active in the community, giving back by contributing to charitable causes with gift cards and food, and involvement with various local schools.

While they could be content with their success, the Sotos are hungry to offer more. In summer 2023, they took a chance on another site that had seen businesses come and go on the ground level of the Bushnell Building.

Casa Centro, or “home downtown” as Armando Soto calls it, will offer the principles that built their first business, but don’t expect Casa del Sabor 2.0 as it promises a different atmosphere with an emphasis on a craft kitchen and craft bar with a concentration on mixology and purees made from fresh fruits.

The brothers have traveled to Mexico and the U.S. to bring in flavors for what they call modern Mexican. Casa Centro is targeted for a soft opening in November.

Isaac Soto said they were blessed with how the community responded to the initial business and it was their encouragement that told them to take a chance with a downtown location and have taken their time in developing their vision to make sure it’s done right.

Casa Centro will include a larger bar area, party room and an outdoor patio that will be located by one of Springfield’s modern landmarks, the Rose City mural, and a new parking area will add convenience.

“We see Casa Centro as another option, something different and the customers will notice,” Armando Soto said.