Dewey’s taco-inspired pizza back on the menu

Guests can enjoy the original pizza recipe, which includes a taco sauce base, seasoned ground beef, a blend of chihuahua and cheddar cheeses, red onion and corn chips. The pizza is baked, then it’s topped with shredded lettuce, fresh tomatoes, and drizzled with house-made chipotle ranch dressing.

The Tito Santana pizza will be on Dewey’s menu for a limited time. Vegetarian diners can order Dewey’s black bean corn salsa in place of ground beef. Gluten-free crust and dairy-free cheeses are also available upon request.

The Tito Santana pizza will be featured alongside Dewey’s Harvest salad, which also launches early this month. This signature salad features field greens, toasted pumpkin seeds, figs, Boursin cheese, applewood-smoked bacon, and Dewey’s house-made apple cider vinaigrette dressing.

The Tito Santana pizza will be available through Oct. 7. The Harvest salad will be available throughout the fall months.

For more on Dewey’s, the Tito Santana pizza, and the Harvest Salad, go to DeweysPizza.com.