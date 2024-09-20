8 Butler, Warren county restaurants offering Greater Cincinnati Restaurant Week specials

Greater Cincinnati Restaurant Week was created to promote area restaurants, while encouraging locals to enjoy an array of culinary talents from across the Greater Cincinnati area.

Greater Cincinnati Restaurant Week has an official app, which features the full list of participating restaurants, GCRW menus, location, hours of operation and more. Participants will also be able to map out a culinary tour for the week.

Participants can also earn points for each check-in, and the Top 10 point earners will be entered to win a grand prize. Check in at three participating locations and be registered to win a second grand prize. Greater Cincinnati Restaurant Week patrons will receive real-time updates through the app, which is available in the App Store and on Google Play.

For more information on participating restaurants, menus, hours, and to map out the week, go to greatercincinnatirestaurantweek.com. Some locations may be ages 21 and up. Greater Cincinnati Restaurant Week will feature 3-course prix fixe menus for $26, $36, $46, and $56. One dollar from every meal purchased will go to Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center.

Participating Cincinnati-region restaurants

Alcove, Baru, Benihana, BrewRiver, Brown Dog Café, Bru Burger Bar, Butcher and Barrel, Caruso’s, Chart House, Che, Coppin’s, Council Oak Steak and Seafood at Hard Rock Casino, Court Street Kitchen, DeSha’s, Eddie Merlot’s, Eighteen at The Radisson, Element Eatery, Embers, Gilligan’s on the Green, Greyhound Tavern, Gyu-Kaku Japanese BBQ, Hawkers Alley, Ivory House, Krueger’s Tavern, Lalo Chino Latino, Libby’s Southern Comfort, LouVino, Madtree, McCormick & Schmick’s Seafood & Steaks, Metropole at 21c, Moerlein Lager House, Montgomery Inn, Morton’s The Steakhouse, Nicholson’s, Nicola’s, Opal Rooftop Restaurant & Bar, Primavista, Prime Cincinnati, Ripple Wine Bar, Rusk Kitchen & Bar, Sacred Beast, Seasons 52, Shires Rooftop, Somm Wine Bar, Stonecreek Dining Company, Street City Urban Gourmet, Subito, Taste of Belgium, The Capital Grille, The Davidson on the Square, The Green Line, The Melting Pot, The Pub, The Tin Cup, Trio, Unexpected Burgers & Bourbon, Via Vite, and W Bar + Bistro, YouYu at Hard Rock Casino and more.