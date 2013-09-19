FLASHBACK: L’Auberge meets the wrecking ball in 2013

Workers tore down the l’Auberge restaurant property at 4120 Far Hills Ave. in Kettering, paving the way for construction of a new free-standing 3,000-square-foot Fifth Third Bank branch that replaced an existing branch inside the nearby Town & Country shopping center.

Demolition and cleanup were expected to take about three weeks, Fifth Third spokesman Jeff Kursman said today, Sept. 19. Construction will begin in late October or early November, and the bank’s timeline calls for the project to be completed by the end of April 2014.