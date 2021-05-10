Fashion Meets Food Truck Rally this weekend in Trotwood

Dozens of mobile fashion boutiques and food trucks are coming together for a rally in Trotwood this weekend.
The Fashion Meets Food Truck Rally will be held in the parking lot of the former Salem Mall on Sunday, May 16 from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. The event is organized by Tae Winston, owner of The Entrepreneurs Marketplace in downtown Dayton.
Along with 16 food vendors, like Big B’s BBQ, Cupzilla, and Jamaican Joe’s, and over 30 fashion and beauty-related vendors, the event will also include a fashion show at 5 p.m., an appearance by Trotwood mayor Mary McDonald at 6 p.m., a performance by area drill teams at 6:30 p.m. and music by DJ Cuest. More information regarding the event’s various vendors can be found by visiting the Fashion Meets Food Truck Rally’s Facebook event page.
Dayton and Montgomery County Public Health will also provide COVID vaccinations from noon to 7 p.m.
While attending the event, guests will be expected to wear facial coverings and abide by social distancing guidelines. Mobile trucks will be spaced 20 feet apart and X’s will be present on the ground outside of each truck.
Credit: Tom Gilliam
HOW TO GO
What: Fashion Meets Food Truck Rally
Where: 5200 Salem Ave., Trotwood
When: Sunday, May 16 from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Cost: Free, with the cost of merchandise and food from various vendors
More info: Facebook