Free summer theater workshop for kids explores Orwell’s ‘Animal Farm’

“For me, it’s really all about allowing the kids themselves to express themselves in an open, safe and comfortable forum where there will be adults to help guide them,” Klickstein said. “We can make sure that we can take their ideas and work with them to develop it so that they can present an hour-long script for an hour-long theater show that will be presented to the public.”

“Animal Farm” concerns a group of farm animals who rebel against their human farmer to create a more equal society. Klickstein chose the novel because he believes children have the ability to find meaning and resonance in its message.

Dare 2 Defy Productions and local screenwriter and author Mathew Klickstein have collaborated to create the "Animal Farm" Writing and Performance Workshop. The workshop is free and open to children between the ages of 10 and 16.

“A lot of people don’t realize this, but George Orwell meant for ‘Animal Farm’ to be accessible enough that younger readers and people who maybe weren’t as educated could understand some of these concepts that he’d been writing about through most of his career,” Klickstein said. “I believe this story could provide worthwhile meaning to children.”

Prior theater experience is not required to register for the “Animal Farm” Writing and Performance Workshop. Organizers believe this workshop will provide a unique opportunity to all children curious about the scriptwriting process.

“I want to do what I can to reignite and really kickstart the theater community here now that people are feeling safer about going back out to live performances,” Klickstein said. “We hope to remind people to come back out and support local organizations like The Brightside.”

To ensure participants can carry out this production, Klickstein and Dare 2 Defy hope local organizations and businesses will be willing to lend a helping hand.

The “Animal Farm” Writing and Performance Workshop is open to children between the ages of 10 and 16. To participate in the workshop, parents must register their children for the workshop on Dare 2 Defy’s website. Participants will meet at The Hub at The Arcade from 3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. every Tuesday and Thursday from June 15 to July 29. Rehearsals will take place during the first week of August and participants will perform their script on August 10 and 11 at 7 p.m. The workshop is free. To abide by COVID-19 guidelines, the program will be open to approximately 10 participants.

More information about the “Animal Farm” Writing and Performance Workshop can be found by visiting Dare 2 Defy’s website.