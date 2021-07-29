Get in the game: Local jigsaw puzzle store hosting free scavenger hunt

Explore Dayton Celtic Knot festivities are under way

The free scavenger hunt kicked off on Saturday, July 24, and will conclude on Friday, Sept. 10 at 9 p.m. Teams can enter the scavenger hunt at any moment before Sept. 10. Each team will be challenged to find as many of the 45 items found throughout the Miami Valley before the deadline.

Participants will need to pick up a list of rules and clues for the scavenger hunt from one of the two Puzzles Plus stores in Beavercreek, located at 1273 N. Fairfield Rd. and 4465 Glengarry Dr. at The Greene Town Center. Each clue will lead the participants to discover one of the 45 items involved in the scavenger hunt.