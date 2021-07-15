dayton-daily-news logo
Grab your breath mints: Garlic Fest returns to Carroll High School next weekend

What to Do | 42 minutes ago
By Ashley Moor

Ready for a stinking good time? Dayton’s beloved Garlic Fest will be returning to Carroll High School on Saturday, July 24.

This year, the Garlic Fest will include 15 food vendors, beer, live music, cooking demonstrations, a dunk tank, gambling, a garlic-eating contest and the Bocce Bash.

The festival will take place from 1 p.m. to 10 p.m. at Carroll High school, located at 4524 Linden Avenue in Dayton.

The following food vendors will be appearing at Garlic Fest:

  • Chicago Gyros & Dogs: Serving gyros with garlic tzatziki sauce, falafel and baklava
  • Django Western Taco: Serving garlic steak tacos and quesadillas
  • Hamburger Wagon: Serving garlic burgers
  • JD’s Twisted Pig: Serving ribs, pulled pork nachos and garlic buttered corn
  • Kona Ice: Serving iced drinks
  • Little Boijon: Serving garlic lo mein, garlic wings, fried rice and eggrolls
  • Lobsta Mobstah: Serving lobster rolls and meatball subs
  • On the Bayou: Serving bourbon chicken, rice and beans
  • Scratch: Serving sweet chili garlic chicken
  • Tops Best Food: Serving garlic pork chops and Italian sausage
  • Totally Awesome Kettle Corn: Serving garlic, caramel, butter and cheese corn
  • Voltzy’s: Serving garlic sliders
  • Winks Treats: Serving ice cream, garlic buttered soft pretzels and garlic Coneys
  • Yummy Side Hustle: Serving garlic bread, garlic almonds and vegan food
Over a dozen craft vendors will also appear at Garlic Fest.

Perhaps the biggest draw is the Bocce Bash, which will consist of teams of four people competing in a Bocce tournament. For those unfamiliar with the sport, Bocce is a cross between skeeball, bowling and shuffleboard. Teams can sign up on the Planned2Give website. Participating in Bocce Bash will cost $40 per team.

Those who wish to participate in the Garlic-Eating Contest can sign up on the Planned2Give website. Participation in the contest will cost $10 per person.

The schedule for the Garlic Fest is as follows:

  • 11 a.m.: Garrison Bowl Memorial Tournament
  • 1 p.m.: Vendor booths, food booths and the dunk tank opens
  • 1:30 p.m.: Cooking demonstration with chef Aimee Saling
  • 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Live entertainment from Junior & Friends
  • 3 p.m.: Cooking demonstration with chef Summer Key
  • 4 p.m.: Cooking demonstration
  • 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.: Live entertainment from Disturbing the Peace
  • 5 p.m.: Bocce Bash Tournament
  • 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.: Gambling in the cafeteria
  • 7 p.m.: Garlic-Eating Contest
  • 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.: Live entertainment from 2 Wheels Down
  • 8:30 p.m.: Garlic Hall of Fame inductions
More information about the 2021 Garlic Fest is posted periodically on Garlic Fest’s Facebook page.

HOW TO GO

What: Garlic Fest

Where: Carroll High School, 4524 Linden Ave., Dayton

When: Saturday, July 24 from 1 p.m. to 10 p.m.

More info: Website | Facebook

