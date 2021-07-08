Grammy-nominated entertainer to perform at free Dayton Mall event this weekend

This weekend, the Dayton Mall will host a concert sure to entertain the entire family.
On Saturday, July 10, Grammy-nominated children’s entertainer Zak Morgan will perform a funny, upbeat animal-themed show at the Center Court in Dayton Mall. Morgan has found success in his version of family-friendly entertainment that includes wordplay, laughter, positive messages and imaginative storytelling.
This particular performance, which will take place from 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m., will take families on an interactive journey through the animal kingdom.
“We are thrilled to welcome families to enjoy a fun afternoon out at Dayton Mall featuring the amazing Grammy-nominated entertainer Zak Morgan,” said Dave Duebber, general manager at Dayton Mall.
Attendees of the Beat the Heat Concert will also receive summer-themed goodie bags.
The family-friendly concert is free to the public. Guests can make a reservation to attend the event by visiting Eventbrite.com.
HOW TO GO
What: Beat the Heat Concert with Zak Morgan
Where: Center Court near Macy’s at Dayton Mall, 2700 Miamisburg-Centerville Rd., Dayton
When: Saturday, July 10 from 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Cost: Free