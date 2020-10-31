‘Halloween Spooktacular,’ 'Nutcracker’ among the virtual shows coming up from Dayton arts groups

"The Nutcracker" by the Dayton Ballet is a classic that can be enjoyed with a special virtual retrospective this holiday season. CONTRIBUTED

How it works

The DPAA offers its Virtual Streams programming at four different membership levels. The programming lineup includes several free performances while other virtual events are accessible by making a one-time donation of $100, $250 or $500 as follows:

Enjoy access to all DPAA Virtual Streams and extras available at the Plus membership level as well as access to live streams of future in-theater performances this season plus special additional streams to be announced Patrons who donate tickets from a canceled 2020-2021 performance will receive access to the virtual streams at a level that matches the value of their ticket donation.

Virtual Programming

All performances will premiere on a specific date and will be available for on-demand viewing after the premiere date through June 30, 2021.

Explore DPAA will host virtual streams for fall and holiday

DPAA AUTUMN STREAMS

A Celebration from Carillon Historical Park (free)

Available now

DPAA ensemble and solo performances by musicians from the Dayton Philharmonic Orchestra. Dayton Opera singer Maya Vansuch performs two works accompanied by DPO string quartets. DPAA also presents a virtual replay of an excerpt from Dayton Ballet’s recent production of “The Great Gatsby.”

Postcards from Dayton

Available now

This musical tour of some of Dayton’s most iconic sites includes operatic soloists Caitlin Crabill, Minnita Daniel-Cox, Samuel Schlievert, Kenneth Shaw, Maya Vansuch, and pianist John Benjamin performing traditional opera, new works and art song. Locations include Dayton Masonic Center, Woodland Cemetery, Dayton Arcade, and the Mead Theatre of the Schuster Center.

The Dayton Philharmonic Returns

Available now

The Dayton Philharmonic returns to the Schuster Center for the first time since March. Each piece of the program will comprise a subset of the full orchestra, each with nearly 25 musicians on stage at one time, socially distanced, but together nonetheless. Selected works are by Strauss, Ewazen, Elgar, and Mozart.

Halloween Spooktacular (free)

Premieres Oct. 31, 2020, at 3 p.m.

Dayton Philharmonic will be joined by Dayton Opera and Dayton Ballet in a collection of music, song and dance.

Libiamo! A Celebration of Dayton Opera

Premieres Nov. 20, 2020 at 8 p.m.

This celebration of Dayton Opera’s 60th season and Artistic Director Tom Bankston’s 25th season includes favorite moments from Dayton Opera’s past performances of Verdi’s romantic “La Traviata.” The recordings will be accompanied by a video montage of photos from the productions and will include visits with special guests.

DPAA HOLIDAY STREAMS

Hometown Holiday

Premieres Dec. 5, 2020, at 8 p.m.

This spirited holiday concert includes Dayton’s finest vocal groups and skilled musicians joining forces with Dayton Philharmonic.

25 Years of The Nutcracker

Premieres Dec. 11, 2020, at 8 p.m.

Dayton Ballet looks back at over 25 years of “The Nutcracker." With Tchaikovsky’s classic score recorded from a previous DPAA live performance, this stream will feature hundreds of archival photos that will bring all the beloved, familiar characters from the story to life again this holiday season.

Bach’s Lunch with the Carillon Brass (free)

Premieres Dec. 18, 2020, at noon

The Carillon Brass will offer traditional holiday favorites in their holiday concert.

DPAA FAMILY STREAMS

Shapes, Steps and Stories (free)

Available now

Dayton Ballet invites families to step inside the world of ballet and learn how simple shapes help make ballet steps that ultimately transform into beautiful dances. In their first-ever virtual performance, the Dayton Ballet company members demonstrate how they train and then perform selections from such ballets as “Sleeping Beauty: The Story of Briar Rose," “Cinderella” and “The Nutcracker."

Fairytales in Motion

Available now

Dancers from Dayton Ballet II Senior Company help Little Red Riding Hood learn lessons of inclusion and acceptance with characters from some of the most beloved stories of all time. Some of Dayton’s most scenic locations serve as a backdrop.

How to access

For information on how to register and to access all DPAA Virtual Streams, visit DaytonPerformingArts.org/streams/. For more information on upcoming DPAA performances from Dayton Ballet, Dayton Opera and Dayton Philharmonic visit DaytonPerformingArts.org or call the Box Office at (937) 228-3630.