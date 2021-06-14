Join the club: Here’s your guide to Miami Valley outdoor groups

As warmer weather persuades us to lace up our running shoes or organize a game of soccer at the park, you might feel the urge to indulge in your favorite outdoor activity with other people who share your interests. Thankfully, there are plenty of clubs in the Miami Valley that offer Daytonians a chance to hike, run, walk, bike, row, paddle and fish their way through every season.
For those interested in engaging in their favorite activities with fellow outdoor sports enthusiasts, we have gathered a list of Miami Valley outdoor groups in a variety of categories, from cycling to rowing.
Hiking
🌄🏃♀️Dayton Parents & Kids Hiking Group
Details: This hiking group is designed to get children off their phones and into the great outdoors. At least one parent is required to accompany their children on hikes in the Sugarcreek Reserve. These hikes range in distance and attendees are encouraged to have fun and strike up meaningful conversations while on these hikes.
Where: Most hikes take place at the Hills & Dales MetroPark, located at 2655 S. Patterson Blvd., Kettering.
When: Most meetups take place at 4:15 p.m. every Tuesday.
Cost: Free
More info: www.meetup.com/dayton-parents-kids-hiking-group
🌄🏃♀️Dayton Hikers
Details: To join Dayton Hikers on a hiking excursion around the Miami Valley, you must first register to become a member on the group’s Meetup.com web page. The group meets at various locations throughout the Miami Valley and will set different paces for each hike.
Where: Various parks and locations throughout the Miami Valley.
When: Various dates and times which are announced on the group’s Meetup.com web page.
Cost: Free, though donations are encouraged.
More info: www.meetup.com/DaytonHikers
🌄🏃♀️Miami Rivers Chapter of the Buckeye Trail Association
Details: Those who live near or along the Williamsburg, Loveland, Caesar Creek and Troy sections of the Buckeye Trail will benefit from the activities hosted by the Miami Rivers Chapter of the Buckeye Trail Association. The group organizes hiking, backpacking and volunteer events on the Buckeye Trail.
Where: The group organizes events along the Buckeye Trail in Williamsburg, Loveland, Caesar Creek and Troy.
When: Events take place during most weekends throughout the year. Those who wish to participate in a hike must RSVP before the hike is set to begin.
Cost: Free
More info: www.meetup.com/miamiriverschapter
Outdoor sports
🌄🏃♀️Dayton Sportcial
Details: Dayton Sportcial offers participants a number of ways to get active through social sports like kickball, tennis, golf, cornhole and pickleball. The organization gives anyone a chance to enter tournaments and games.
Where: Various locations in Dayton.
When: Times of competitions and games vary.
Cost: Prices vary to participate in events.
More info: daytonsportcial.com
🌄🏃♀️Gem City Social Sports
Details: Those who miss the days of participating in sports leagues will find their place at Gem City Social Sports. The organization offers leagues in social sports like T-ball, soccer, corn hole, kickball and dodgeball.
Where: Various locations throughout the Miami Valley.
When: Dates vary depending upon activity.
Cost: Costs vary depending upon activity.
More info: gemcitysocialsports.com
Cycling
🌄🏃♀️Bike Miami Valley
Details: Bike Miami Valley hosts several chapters within its organization, including Bike Yellow Springs, Bike Centerville, Bike Piqua, Bike Springfield and Cycle Kettering. Each chapter is focused on organizing biking events and advocating for a safe cycling experience within the city’s parks and roads through enhanced education and action.
Where: Multiple chapters exist within the Miami Valley.
When: Multiple dates throughout the year.
Cost: $25 per year for an individual membership or $50 per year for a family membership.
More info: www.bikemiamivalley.org
🌄🏃♀️Miami Valley Mountain Bike Association
Details: Miami Valley Mountain Bike Association is the local chapter of the International Mountain Bike Association. The group organizes mountain biking events that take place on trails throughout the area. Aside from hosting these events, the Miami Valley Mountain Bike Association also does its part to ensure that local trails are well maintained for future use through advocacy and conservation.
Where: Various parks and other locations throughout the Miami Valley.
When: Various dates throughout the year.
Cost: Those who wish to join the Miami Valley Mountain Bike Association are asked to donate a monthly or yearly fee for participation. This fee can vary from $5-100.
More info: www.mvmba.bike/home
🌄🏃♀️Dayton Cycling Club
Details: Since 1961, the Dayton Cycling Club has been promoting all aspects of cycling with daily touring rides offered throughout the Miami Valley and a unique membership program. Even those who don’t have a membership can attend one of the daily touring rides. A membership with the Dayton Cycling Club can often allow you to sign up for local meets at a steeply discounted price.
Where: Various locations throughout the Miami Valley. See the Dayton Cycling Club’s events calendar for the latest information on daily touring rides.
When: The club offers daily touring rides and other events.
Cost: Family membership to both Bike Miami Valley and Dayton Cycling Club is $40; solo membership to both Bike Miami Valley and Dayton Cycling Club is $30; family membership to Dayton Cycling Club is $30; and individual membership to Dayton Cycling Club is $20. Memberships expire in April of 2022.
More info: www.daytoncyclingclub.org
🌄🏃♀️Team Dayton Cycling
Details: Team Dayton Cycling is designed for those cyclists who compete in mountain, road, triathlon and cyclocross races. Members will participate in races as a team and have the opportunity to attend more casual rides throughout the Miami Valley, region and nation. Team Dayton Cycling is the largest cycling team in Southwest Ohio.
Where: Events take place locally, regionally and nationally throughout the United States.
When: Dates of events vary throughout the year.
Cost: Members are expected to volunteer for events throughout the season, to purchase the team uniform and a USA Cycling License each year.
More info: teamdaytoncycling.com
Running and walking groups
🌄🏃♀️Dayton Running Club
Details: This social group for runners hosts speed workouts, social runs and bike path runs every week.
Where: Various locations throughout the Miami Valley.
When: The Dayton Running Club hosts a speed workout every Thursday night at a different local bar, speed training at a local outdoor track, and bike path runs and local races on most weekends.
Cost: Free
More info: www.meetup.com/Dayton-Running-Club
🌄🏃♀️Up and Running walking and running groups
Details: Up and Running, a store that specializes in running gear located in Dayton and Troy, hosts running and walking groups for runners of all skill levels. They host running and walking groups in Dayton and Troy that meet twice a week.
Where: The running and walking groups meet at the Dayton Up and Running store, located at 6123 Far Hills Ave. in Washington Township, and at the Troy Up and Running store, located at 769 W. Market St. in Troy.
When: The Dayton running and walking group meets at the Dayton Up and Running store location at 6 p.m. on Tuesdays and 7:30 a.m. on Saturdays. The Troy running and walking group meets at the Troy Up and Running store location at 6 p.m. on Wednesdays and 8 a.m. on Saturdays.
Cost: Free
More info: www.upandrunningindayton.com/training-groups/
🌄🏃♀️Ohio River Road Runners Club
Details: Members of the Ohio River Road Runners Club will have a chance to compete in several high-quality running events throughout each year at steeply discounted prices. A full list of these events can be found by visiting the Ohio River Road Runners Club’s website.
Where: Several locations throughout the Miami Valley and beyond.
When: Several events take place throughout each year.
Cost: $25 per year and $5 for each additional family member or $65 for a three-year membership and $10 for each additional family member.
More info: orrrc.org
🌄🏃♀️5Rivers Running Team
Details: The 5Rivers Running Team provides training and organizes races for runners in the Miami Valley. Accomplished and novice runners alike can take advantage of the running programs organized by the 5Rivers Running Team.
Where: Multiple locations throughout the Miami Valley and beyond.
When: Multiple dates throughout the course of the year.
Cost: Membership is open to all runners 18 years of age and older. Each runner is encouraged to donate at least $5 per month to participate in the group.
More info: www.5riversrunningteam.com/index.html
Aquatic sports
🌄🏃♀️Dayton Boat Club
Details: The Dayton Boat Club has programs in place that teach adults and children how to row, along with programs that have fostered competitive rowers.
Where: 3040 Great Miami River Recreational Trail, Moraine
When: Dates of programs vary throughout each season.
Cost: Prices vary depending on the program.
More info: www.daytonboatclub.org
🌄🏃♀️Greater Dayton Rowing Association
Details: Since 1992, the Greater Dayton Rowing Association has been focused on teaching adults how to row. If you already know how to row, a membership with the Greater Dayton Rowing Association offers you a chance to practice your skills with practice sessions and free access to the association’s boats.
Where: 102 E. Helena St., Dayton
When: The last Learn to Row Sessions of the summer will be take place on July 10, 11, 17, 18, 24 and 25.
Cost: Learn more about membership pricing by contacting ltr.director@daytonrowing.org.
More info: daytonrowing.org
🌄🏃♀️Dayton Canoe Club
Details: Since 1913, the Dayton Canoe Club has offered its members a chance to canoe along the banks of the Miami River. Those who are members of the Dayton Canoe Club have complete access to the club’s historic building and amenities on Riverside Drive in Dayton. To become a member, you will need to be endorsed by three current members of the club in good standing and post the application to the club bulletin board. Those who do not know a current member of the Dayton Canoe Club can contact the club to inquire about activities that are open to guests.
Where: 1020 Riverside Dr., Dayton
When: The club is open year-round to members.
Cost: $165 per year
More info: www.daytoncanoeclub.org/index.html
🌄🏃♀️Ohio Paddlers
Details: The Ohio Paddlers organize paddling events in rivers, creeks and lakes in the Miami Valley and beyond. Those who want to participate in these paddling events must first read and accept the liability waiver located on the group’s meetup.com web page. All paddling events organized by the Ohio Paddlers will also be available for viewing on the group’s meetup.com web page.
Where: Various locations throughout Miami Valley and Ohio.
When: Various dates throughout the year.
Cost: Free
More info: www.meetup.com/movingwater
Adventure sports
🌄🏃♀️Dayton Underground Grotto
Details: If you enjoy exploring caves, the Dayton Underground Grotto can help you expand your caving footprint in the Miami Valley and beyond. Currently, the Dayton Underground Grotto is a Facebook group that posts frequently about Ohio cave exploration and local events for cavers to meet with one another.
Where: Various locations throughout the Miami Valley and Ohio.
When: Various dates throughout the course of the year.
Cost: Free
More info: www.facebook.com/groups/DUG.NSS
🌄🏃♀️Dayton Disc Golf Association
Details: If you enjoy disc golf but would like to play in a more competitive, social setting, the Dayton Disc Golf Association is the perfect club for you. Throughout each year, members have access to friendly games and competitions throughout the Miami Valley and Ohio. The club also hosts the Dayton Ladies League, a disc golf club that meets every Tuesday at 6 p.m. at multiple locations throughout the Miami Valley.
Where: Multiple locations throughout the Miami Valley.
When: Multiple dates throughout the year.
Cost: $23 for a membership and disc and $13 for a membership without a disc. Memberships are valid until October of each year.
More info: daytondiscgolf.org
Fishing
🌄🏃♀️Miami Valley Fly Fishers
Details: The Miami Valley Fly Fishers club organizes fly fishing events at fishing spots in Ohio and beyond. The club also promotes the conservation of streams in the Miami Valley. Members will also have the opportunity to attend informational seminars and events with national fly fishing experts.
Where: The club organizes fly fishing expeditions to places within the Miami Valley and beyond.
When: The dates of these fly fishing events vary.
Cost: $35 per year.
More info: mvff.us
🌄🏃♀️Ohio Valley Bassmasters
Details: Affiliated with BASS Nation and The Bass Federation, the Ohio Valley Bassmasters hosts nine club tournaments throughout the year. Members of the club can also qualify for regional, state and national fishing tournaments. This club is perfect for those who wish to take their fishing skills to the next level.
Where: The Ohio Valley Bassmasters tournaments take place throughout Ohio.
When: The 2021 tournament is taking place now through the end of October.
Cost: Those who wish to become a member can contact a member of the board by visiting the Ohio Valley Bassmasters’ website.
More info: www.ovbmbassclub.com