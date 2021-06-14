Join the club: Here’s your guide to Miami Valley outdoor groups

When: Most meetups take place at 4:15 p.m. every Tuesday.

Cost: Free

More info: www.meetup.com/dayton-parents-kids-hiking-group

🌄🏃‍♀️Dayton Hikers

Details: To join Dayton Hikers on a hiking excursion around the Miami Valley, you must first register to become a member on the group’s Meetup.com web page. The group meets at various locations throughout the Miami Valley and will set different paces for each hike.

Where: Various parks and locations throughout the Miami Valley.

When: Various dates and times which are announced on the group’s Meetup.com web page.

Cost: Free, though donations are encouraged.

More info: www.meetup.com/DaytonHikers

🌄🏃‍♀️Miami Rivers Chapter of the Buckeye Trail Association

Details: Those who live near or along the Williamsburg, Loveland, Caesar Creek and Troy sections of the Buckeye Trail will benefit from the activities hosted by the Miami Rivers Chapter of the Buckeye Trail Association. The group organizes hiking, backpacking and volunteer events on the Buckeye Trail.

Where: The group organizes events along the Buckeye Trail in Williamsburg, Loveland, Caesar Creek and Troy.

When: Events take place during most weekends throughout the year. Those who wish to participate in a hike must RSVP before the hike is set to begin.

Cost: Free

More info: www.meetup.com/miamiriverschapter

Outdoor sports

🌄🏃‍♀️Dayton Sportcial

Details: Dayton Sportcial offers participants a number of ways to get active through social sports like kickball, tennis, golf, cornhole and pickleball. The organization gives anyone a chance to enter tournaments and games.

Where: Various locations in Dayton.

When: Times of competitions and games vary.

Cost: Prices vary to participate in events.

More info: daytonsportcial.com

Gem City Social Sports offers adult leagues and social opportunities around classics like volleyball, kickball and T-ball. CONTRIBUTED Credit: HANDOUT Credit: HANDOUT

🌄🏃‍♀️Gem City Social Sports

Details: Those who miss the days of participating in sports leagues will find their place at Gem City Social Sports. The organization offers leagues in social sports like T-ball, soccer, corn hole, kickball and dodgeball.

Where: Various locations throughout the Miami Valley.

When: Dates vary depending upon activity.

Cost: Costs vary depending upon activity.

More info: gemcitysocialsports.com

Cycling

🌄🏃‍♀️Bike Miami Valley

Details: Bike Miami Valley hosts several chapters within its organization, including Bike Yellow Springs, Bike Centerville, Bike Piqua, Bike Springfield and Cycle Kettering. Each chapter is focused on organizing biking events and advocating for a safe cycling experience within the city’s parks and roads through enhanced education and action.

Where: Multiple chapters exist within the Miami Valley.

When: Multiple dates throughout the year.

Cost: $25 per year for an individual membership or $50 per year for a family membership.

More info: www.bikemiamivalley.org

🌄🏃‍♀️Miami Valley Mountain Bike Association

Details: Miami Valley Mountain Bike Association is the local chapter of the International Mountain Bike Association. The group organizes mountain biking events that take place on trails throughout the area. Aside from hosting these events, the Miami Valley Mountain Bike Association also does its part to ensure that local trails are well maintained for future use through advocacy and conservation.

Where: Various parks and other locations throughout the Miami Valley.

When: Various dates throughout the year.

Cost: Those who wish to join the Miami Valley Mountain Bike Association are asked to donate a monthly or yearly fee for participation. This fee can vary from $5-100.

More info: www.mvmba.bike/home

🌄🏃‍♀️Dayton Cycling Club

Details: Since 1961, the Dayton Cycling Club has been promoting all aspects of cycling with daily touring rides offered throughout the Miami Valley and a unique membership program. Even those who don’t have a membership can attend one of the daily touring rides. A membership with the Dayton Cycling Club can often allow you to sign up for local meets at a steeply discounted price.

Where: Various locations throughout the Miami Valley. See the Dayton Cycling Club’s events calendar for the latest information on daily touring rides.

When: The club offers daily touring rides and other events.

Cost: Family membership to both Bike Miami Valley and Dayton Cycling Club is $40; solo membership to both Bike Miami Valley and Dayton Cycling Club is $30; family membership to Dayton Cycling Club is $30; and individual membership to Dayton Cycling Club is $20. Memberships expire in April of 2022.

More info: www.daytoncyclingclub.org

🌄🏃‍♀️Team Dayton Cycling

Details: Team Dayton Cycling is designed for those cyclists who compete in mountain, road, triathlon and cyclocross races. Members will participate in races as a team and have the opportunity to attend more casual rides throughout the Miami Valley, region and nation. Team Dayton Cycling is the largest cycling team in Southwest Ohio.

Where: Events take place locally, regionally and nationally throughout the United States.

When: Dates of events vary throughout the year.

Cost: Members are expected to volunteer for events throughout the season, to purchase the team uniform and a USA Cycling License each year.

More info: teamdaytoncycling.com

Running and walking groups

🌄🏃‍♀️Dayton Running Club

Details: This social group for runners hosts speed workouts, social runs and bike path runs every week.

Where: Various locations throughout the Miami Valley.

When: The Dayton Running Club hosts a speed workout every Thursday night at a different local bar, speed training at a local outdoor track, and bike path runs and local races on most weekends.

Cost: Free

More info: www.meetup.com/Dayton-Running-Club

🌄🏃‍♀️Up and Running walking and running groups

Details: Up and Running, a store that specializes in running gear located in Dayton and Troy, hosts running and walking groups for runners of all skill levels. They host running and walking groups in Dayton and Troy that meet twice a week.

Where: The running and walking groups meet at the Dayton Up and Running store, located at 6123 Far Hills Ave. in Washington Township, and at the Troy Up and Running store, located at 769 W. Market St. in Troy.

When: The Dayton running and walking group meets at the Dayton Up and Running store location at 6 p.m. on Tuesdays and 7:30 a.m. on Saturdays. The Troy running and walking group meets at the Troy Up and Running store location at 6 p.m. on Wednesdays and 8 a.m. on Saturdays.

Cost: Free

More info: www.upandrunningindayton.com/training-groups/

A record 10, 725 runners and walkers registered for the 35th Annual Ohio River Road Runners Club’s Turkey Trot held Thanksgving Day in Miamisburg. This was the first year of a new route for the course. Traffic for the fun run caused a bottleneck. Michael Franz / STAFF

🌄🏃‍♀️Ohio River Road Runners Club

Details: Members of the Ohio River Road Runners Club will have a chance to compete in several high-quality running events throughout each year at steeply discounted prices. A full list of these events can be found by visiting the Ohio River Road Runners Club’s website.

Where: Several locations throughout the Miami Valley and beyond.

When: Several events take place throughout each year.

Cost: $25 per year and $5 for each additional family member or $65 for a three-year membership and $10 for each additional family member.

More info: orrrc.org

🌄🏃‍♀️5Rivers Running Team

Details: The 5Rivers Running Team provides training and organizes races for runners in the Miami Valley. Accomplished and novice runners alike can take advantage of the running programs organized by the 5Rivers Running Team.

Where: Multiple locations throughout the Miami Valley and beyond.

When: Multiple dates throughout the course of the year.

Cost: Membership is open to all runners 18 years of age and older. Each runner is encouraged to donate at least $5 per month to participate in the group.

More info: www.5riversrunningteam.com/index.html

Aquatic sports

🌄🏃‍♀️Dayton Boat Club

Details: The Dayton Boat Club has programs in place that teach adults and children how to row, along with programs that have fostered competitive rowers.

Where: 3040 Great Miami River Recreational Trail, Moraine

When: Dates of programs vary throughout each season.

Cost: Prices vary depending on the program.

More info: www.daytonboatclub.org

Greater Dayton Rowing Association’s men’s youth 4 boat, which includes the stroke Ryan Deffet, 3 seat Kevin Robbins, 2 seat Ted Lipowicz and bow Jeff Key, practice on the Great Miami. Staff photo by Teesha McClam

🌄🏃‍♀️Greater Dayton Rowing Association

Details: Since 1992, the Greater Dayton Rowing Association has been focused on teaching adults how to row. If you already know how to row, a membership with the Greater Dayton Rowing Association offers you a chance to practice your skills with practice sessions and free access to the association’s boats.

Where: 102 E. Helena St., Dayton

When: The last Learn to Row Sessions of the summer will be take place on July 10, 11, 17, 18, 24 and 25.

Cost: Learn more about membership pricing by contacting ltr.director@daytonrowing.org.

More info: daytonrowing.org

🌄🏃‍♀️Dayton Canoe Club

Details: Since 1913, the Dayton Canoe Club has offered its members a chance to canoe along the banks of the Miami River. Those who are members of the Dayton Canoe Club have complete access to the club’s historic building and amenities on Riverside Drive in Dayton. To become a member, you will need to be endorsed by three current members of the club in good standing and post the application to the club bulletin board. Those who do not know a current member of the Dayton Canoe Club can contact the club to inquire about activities that are open to guests.

Where: 1020 Riverside Dr., Dayton

When: The club is open year-round to members.

Cost: $165 per year

More info: www.daytoncanoeclub.org/index.html

🌄🏃‍♀️Ohio Paddlers

Details: The Ohio Paddlers organize paddling events in rivers, creeks and lakes in the Miami Valley and beyond. Those who want to participate in these paddling events must first read and accept the liability waiver located on the group’s meetup.com web page. All paddling events organized by the Ohio Paddlers will also be available for viewing on the group’s meetup.com web page.

Where: Various locations throughout Miami Valley and Ohio.

When: Various dates throughout the year.

Cost: Free

More info: www.meetup.com/movingwater

Adventure sports

🌄🏃‍♀️Dayton Underground Grotto

Details: If you enjoy exploring caves, the Dayton Underground Grotto can help you expand your caving footprint in the Miami Valley and beyond. Currently, the Dayton Underground Grotto is a Facebook group that posts frequently about Ohio cave exploration and local events for cavers to meet with one another.

Where: Various locations throughout the Miami Valley and Ohio.

When: Various dates throughout the course of the year.

Cost: Free

More info: www.facebook.com/groups/DUG.NSS

🌄🏃‍♀️Dayton Disc Golf Association

Details: If you enjoy disc golf but would like to play in a more competitive, social setting, the Dayton Disc Golf Association is the perfect club for you. Throughout each year, members have access to friendly games and competitions throughout the Miami Valley and Ohio. The club also hosts the Dayton Ladies League, a disc golf club that meets every Tuesday at 6 p.m. at multiple locations throughout the Miami Valley.

Where: Multiple locations throughout the Miami Valley.

When: Multiple dates throughout the year.

Cost: $23 for a membership and disc and $13 for a membership without a disc. Memberships are valid until October of each year.

More info: daytondiscgolf.org

Fishing

🌄🏃‍♀️Miami Valley Fly Fishers

Details: The Miami Valley Fly Fishers club organizes fly fishing events at fishing spots in Ohio and beyond. The club also promotes the conservation of streams in the Miami Valley. Members will also have the opportunity to attend informational seminars and events with national fly fishing experts.

Where: The club organizes fly fishing expeditions to places within the Miami Valley and beyond.

When: The dates of these fly fishing events vary.

Cost: $35 per year.

More info: mvff.us

🌄🏃‍♀️Ohio Valley Bassmasters

Details: Affiliated with BASS Nation and The Bass Federation, the Ohio Valley Bassmasters hosts nine club tournaments throughout the year. Members of the club can also qualify for regional, state and national fishing tournaments. This club is perfect for those who wish to take their fishing skills to the next level.

Where: The Ohio Valley Bassmasters tournaments take place throughout Ohio.

When: The 2021 tournament is taking place now through the end of October.

Cost: Those who wish to become a member can contact a member of the board by visiting the Ohio Valley Bassmasters’ website.

More info: www.ovbmbassclub.com