JUST IN: Matchbox Twenty to perform in Cincinnati this summer

After suffering through an entire year without the exhilarating rush of the concertgoing experience, music fans are more than ready to see their favorite acts on stage again. Thankfully, fans of Matchbox Twenty will now have a chance to see the rock band perform live in Cincinnati this summer.
Matchbox Twenty will perform at Riverbend Music Center on Tuesday, August 24 at 7:30 p.m. The Wallflowers will open for the band.
The band was originally set to perform at Riverbend Music Center in the summer of 2020, but the tour was rescheduled due to the coronavirus pandemic. This will be the band’s first tour since their 20th anniversary tour in 2017.
Tickets begin at $30.50 per person for lawn seats and can be purchased by visiting Ticketmaster’s site.
HOW TO GO
What: Matchbox Twenty concert
Where: Riverbend Music Center, 6295 Kellogg Ave., Cincinnati
When: Tuesday, August 24 at 7:30 p.m.
Cost: Tickets start at $30.50 per person
More info: Website