X

JUST IN: Matchbox Twenty to perform in Cincinnati this summer

Matchbox Twenty has sold more than 30 million albums in its career. From left, Paul Doucette (drums), Kyle Cook (guitar), Rob Thomas (vocals) and Brian Yale (bass). Photo credit: Randall Slavin
Matchbox Twenty has sold more than 30 million albums in its career. From left, Paul Doucette (drums), Kyle Cook (guitar), Rob Thomas (vocals) and Brian Yale (bass). Photo credit: Randall Slavin

What to Know | 23 minutes ago
By Ashley Moor

After suffering through an entire year without the exhilarating rush of the concertgoing experience, music fans are more than ready to see their favorite acts on stage again. Thankfully, fans of Matchbox Twenty will now have a chance to see the rock band perform live in Cincinnati this summer.

ExploreCaesar Ford Summer Music Series: Craig Morgan, O-Town and more

Matchbox Twenty will perform at Riverbend Music Center on Tuesday, August 24 at 7:30 p.m. The Wallflowers will open for the band.

Explore‘Hamilton’ at Schuster Center in January 2022

The band was originally set to perform at Riverbend Music Center in the summer of 2020, but the tour was rescheduled due to the coronavirus pandemic. This will be the band’s first tour since their 20th anniversary tour in 2017.

ExploreKettering company creates phone-friendly programs, playbills for orchestras, theaters

Tickets begin at $30.50 per person for lawn seats and can be purchased by visiting Ticketmaster’s site.

HOW TO GO

What: Matchbox Twenty concert

Where: Riverbend Music Center, 6295 Kellogg Ave., Cincinnati

When: Tuesday, August 24 at 7:30 p.m.

Cost: Tickets start at $30.50 per person

More info: Website

In Other News

© 2021 Dayton Daily News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.