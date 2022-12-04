Kings Island WinterFest includes sledding hill, kids’ crafts, ice skating

- The International Restaurant is serving a Winter Buffet on select nights

- A Snow Works sledding hill, which somewhat resembles a potato-sack slide, is open in Charlie Brown’s Christmas Town

- Children 12 and younger may create crafts, including ornaments and greeting cards, also in Charlie Brown’s Christmas Town

If children wish to send a letter or postcard to Santa Claus, they may do so at the North Pole Post Office inside Kings Island. Letters will get certified and sent.

WinterFest has shopping with wares being sold by local vendors. Ice carvers are also around showing off their skills.

WinterFest activities are mostly free, but there are some additional activities folks can pay to do. Those include spending time in the warmth of igloos under the Eiffel Tower, decorating a box of cookies in Mrs. Claus’ Kitchen and getting a St. Nick Pic in Rivertown Wonderland.

Kings Island is also up for a Best Amusement Park vote.