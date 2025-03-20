Legendary drummer to play with Springfield Symphony Jazz Orchestra at season finale

One of the most in-demand drummers of his generation will show why he earned that reputation with the Springfield Symphony Jazz Orchestra (SSJO) for its season finale, “Hammer Time: A Swingin’ Retrospective with Jeff Hamilton” at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the John Legend Theater, 700 S. Limestone St.

SSJO founder Todd Stoll called Hamilton “straight-up jazz royalty” for his having performed with and met the pioneering artists who popularized jazz and with modern artists.

“We’re very blessed to have him in town. And he’s a midwestern guy from Indiana, one of us,” said Stoll.

A native of nearby Richmond, Ind., Hamilton grew up in a musical family that had big band music records in the house. Even as rock and roll captured his generation’s musical ear, he looked to jazz drumming great Buddy Rich as an inspiration and aspired to play with the giants of jazz.

His goals were to work with the greats like Basie, Ray Brown and Oscar Peterson, and the only one he missed out on was Duke Ellington, who passed as Hamilton’s career was starting. But with that success early, he let the beauty and artistry of jazz continue as his guide.

“I was never a product of my generation. I just wanted to make great music with great musicians,” he said.

When an everyday person thinks of jazz music, they may think first of horns and bass. Yet it’s the drummer who is the key.

“The beat is the first thing people hear. The drummer is important in any genre,” Hamilton said.

Stoll added that jazz, good drummers indicate good bands.

Saturday’s program will be what Hamilton describes as a musical version of the old television show “This is Your Life” with songs from his 51-year career with the Tommy Dorsey Orchestra and Lionel Hampton standards right up through his own compositions.

Another highlight of the show will be a duet between Hamilton and the SSJO’s drummer Maria Marmarou, who he’s mentored since college and Stoll said is becoming one of the best young drummers around.

“It’s going to be a great; he’s a master of color and sound, not just rhythm, but structure and orchestration,” said Stoll.

This SSJO concert may be the one that draws the audience from the widest range of places yet. With his established reputation and following who want to see Hamilton perform, some will travel from as far as Missouri, Indiana, Cincinnati, Cleveland and other areas.

Those from nearer will get a sense of why Hamilton has earned his place and following.

“It’s the love of the music. You take care of the music and it will take care of you is a phrase a college friend of mine and I said to each other. You get up there and you play your butt off,” he said.

MORE DETAILS

The concert will allow a high school the chance to shine for a wider audience and this show’s opener is the Benjamin Logan High School Jazz Band.

Tickets cost $30 each. To purchase tickets or for more information, go to springfieldsym.org.