Miami Valley fashion designers showcase collections at Columbus fashion show this week

Undergraduate student Jo Baudendistel, originally from Farmersville, was inspired by a different version of Marie Antoinette for her collection, called “La Petite Maison De La Reine” or “The Little House of the Queen.” “While we have versions of her in pop culture that talk about how she was materialistic and vain, she actually hated court life and preferred to spend her time in her country home with a few of her closest friends,” Baudendistel told CCAD. So, rather than draw inspiration from the typical image of Antoinette outfitted in a traditional corset and hooped skirt of the times, Baudendistel focused on Antoinette’s tendency to wear comfortable and colorful clothing.

Columbus College of Art & Design (CCAD) Fashion Design senior Jo Baudendistel. Photo courtesy of Columbus College of Art & Design.

Sustainability was also important to Baudendistel. In fact, the undergraduate’s collection is comprised of 85 percent thrifted materials. “I believe that part of the answer to the fashion industry’s pollution problem is moving back to slow fashion, and taking pride in the pieces that we own,” Baudendistel said.

Neeha Pesala wearing a look by Jo Baudendistel that will be part of the 2021 CCAD Fashion Show presented by L Brands Foundation. Photo courtesy of Columbus College of Art & Design.

Both designers, along with 16 of their fellow students, will be presenting their collections at the 2021 CCAD Fashion Show on Friday, May 14. The event will be presented in person at the Easton Community Drive-In and virtually. The event will be emceed by Muse Machine alumna Amber Knicole, lead singer of MojoFlo, and co-hosted by Columbus city councilwoman Shayla Favor, Katie Kaufman and CCAD trustees Corey Favor and Brett Kaufman. Representatives from area fashion brands Designer Brands, Inc, Easton, Ambercrombie & Fitch Co., Justice Design Lab, L Brands Foundation and Wardrobe Therapy will serve on this year’s panel of jurors.

“The designers featured in this year’s show have persevered through a pandemic to create impressive looks that showcase the future of design,” said Professor Suzanne Cotton, chair of CCAD’s Fashion Design program. “I’m thrilled to be able to show Columbus and the world the creativity and talent of this year’s designers.”

Tickets to the runway show are currently sold out.

To learn more about the Miami Valley designers and the 2021 CCAD Fashion Show, pay a visit to the CCAD Fashion Show’s website.