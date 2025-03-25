What to explore when NATO event closes off downtown Dayton

At the end of May, the North Atlantic Treaty Organization parliamentary assembly will bring visitors from around the globe to Dayton.
It marks the 30th anniversary of the Dayton Peace Accords — bringing the event to the area was years in the making.
This will be the first time the United States has hosted a session since 2003.
But there’s something locals should know: Downtown Dayton will be closed off for the duration — May 22 to 26. Security will be tight.
Event organizers are establishing a “NATO village,” and access to this area will be restricted. Go here for a map of the secure area and what it means for downtown businesses.
There are plenty of places folks can go away from downtown and explore the rich history and heritage of the Miami Valley. Visitors coming in for the event may want to check out what the region offers, and the Dayton Daily News has compiled this list of suggestions.
🌳Woodland Cemetery
Hours: 8 a.m.-7 p.m. daily
Location: 118 Woodland Ave., Dayton
More info: For nearly two centuries, the Woodland Cemetery has overlooked the Gem City. With many paths and sights to see, this cemetery is a popular spot for running and walking. Those who trek to the cemetery’s gazebo are also met with a far-reaching view of Dayton.
Historical landmarks: This cemetery is home to the graves of many famous Daytonians. These include Charles and Virginia Kettering, Paul Laurence Dunbar, Erma Bombeck, James Middleton Cox and the Wright brothers.
🌳Beavercreek Station
Location: 1153 N. Fairfield Road, Beavercreek
More info: Beavercreek Station is a stop on the Miami Valley Bike Trail Network’s Creekside Trail. It is located just off North Fairfield Road and U.S 35.
Historical landmarks: This is the site of Beavercreek’s 9/11 Memorial. It features pieces from the World Trade Center given to the city by the New/York New Jersey Port Authority in 2011. The design of the memorial was chosen by a committee made up of police offers, firefighters and community members.
🌳Carillon Historical Park
Credit: Tom Gilliam
Credit: Tom Gilliam
Hours: 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Noon-5 p.m. Sunday
Location: 1000 Carillon Blvd., Dayton
More info: Carillon Historical Park in Dayton is an indoor/outdoor museum chronicling the history of the Dayton area. The park features various attractions for guests of all ages including a carousel, animatronic show, mini-carousel and interactive exhibits.
Historical landmarks: One of the major attractions of the park is the Wright Brothers National Museum, which tells the story of the fathers of aviation. This exhibit also features the original Wright Flyer III aircraft from 1905.
🌳Wartinger Historical Park
Credit: Diana Blowers
Credit: Diana Blowers
Hours: 6 a.m.-9 p.m. daily
Location: 1368 Research Park Drive, Beavercreek
Historical landmarks: Wartinger Historical Park, owned by the City of Beavercreek, is a site featuring four historical structures from the area. These include the Phillip Harshman House, a two story home built from 1803-1807, and the John Nicodemus Cabin, which was built in 1811. One structure, the Peter Tobias-Zimmer Barn, was destroyed by 2019’s Memorial Day Tornado, but was rebuilt in 2022.
🌳Oregon District
Credit: Lynn Hulsey
Credit: Lynn Hulsey
Location: Downtown Dayton
More info: With roots as far back as the 1810s, the Oregon District is one of the oldest neighborhoods in Dayton. Nowadays, the area is known for its many bars, shops and restaurants.
Historical Landmarks: Alongside the centuries-old homes and buildings, the Oregon District also features the “Seed of Life,” a memorial dedicated to the victims of the Oregon District shooting of August 2019.
🌳Clifton Mill
Hours: 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday through Friday. 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
Location: 75 Water St., Dayton
Historical landmarks: Clifton Mill was founded in 1802 by Owen Davis, a former Revolutionary War soldier. Since then, the mill has been sold and updated numerous times, becoming one of the largest water mills still in operation. Nowadays guests are able to stroll its grounds, tour the inside of the mill, eat at the restaurant and visit an authentic 1940s gas station.
🌳The Grotto Gardens
Location: South Gettysburg and Tennessee Avenues on the Campus of VA Medical Center, 4100 W. Third St., Dayton
Historical landmarks: In 1867, the Dayton Veteran’s Affairs Medical Center opened to the public. Soon after, gardener Frank Mundt began landscaping a former limestone quarry on the property. This would become known as “the grotto,” a sanctuary for veterans at the facility. The gardens would fall into disrepair over the following decades, only to be saved by the American Veterans Heritage Center in 2012. Now, the grounds are free and open to the public.
🌳Eldean Covered Bridge
Credit: Steve Stephens
Credit: Steve Stephens
Location: Corner of North County Road 25A and Eldean Road, Troy
More info: One of only two remaining covered bridges in the country, the Eldean Bridge has been open to guests since 1860. This bridge can be crossed by foot, bike or car.
NATO-WEEKEND EVENTS
THINGS TO DO
Go to daytondailynews.com/events to see what’s happening in Southwest Ohio.
About the Author