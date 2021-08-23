dayton-daily-news logo
Powerful grooves: Dayton Contemporary Dance Company hosts free concert this weekend

The Dayton Contemporary Dance Company will be hosting a free concert, called "Taking it to the Streets," at the Levitt Pavilion on Sunday, Aug. 29.
The Dayton Contemporary Dance Company will be hosting a free concert, called "Taking it to the Streets," at the Levitt Pavilion on Sunday, Aug. 29. CONTRIBUTED.

Credit: Dayton Contemporary Dance Company

By Ashley Moor
30 minutes ago

The Dayton Contemporary Dance Company will be “Taking It to the Streets” this weekend to bring back the power of dance to Dayton.

On Sunday, Aug. 29, DCDC will host a free concert at Levitt Pavilion featuring company dancers in a repertoire that includes “This I Know for Sure,” “Love Lost,” “Heaven’s Earth,” “Nourishing Routes” and “Traffic.”

“The global health crisis shut down performance venues,” said Ro Nita Hawes-Saunders, DCDC CEO. “But with gratitude to generous grants including the City of Dayton and Montgomery County — DCDC is back — LIVE. What better way to celebrate our return to the stage than a free performance at the wonderful Dayton Levitt Pavilion?”

ExploreROSE SHOW CANCELED: Buddy Guy postpones tour due to delta variant surge

The event is free and begins at 7 p.m.

“We love Dayton and have missed performing live for you! If you’ve never seen us perform — now is the time to see us!” said Debbie Blunden-Diggs, DCDC chief artistic and producing director. “You will be amazed at the way our high-caliber, professional dancers execute with athleticism, grace and power. You will be enrapt by the dancer’s emotion and energy. It’s a great way to spend an end-of-summer evening.”

ExploreWright State presents ‘Mamma Mia!,’ ‘Sweet Charity’ in 2021-2022

HOW TO GO

What: “Taking It to the Streets”

Where: Levitt Pavilion, 134 S. Main St., Dayton

When: Sunday, Aug. 29 at 7 p.m.

Cost: Free

More info: Website

