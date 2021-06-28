Representation matters: The Neon hosts film series spotlighting Dayton’s Black-owned businesses

An art collective based in Dayton will be celebrating Black storytelling with a movie series at The Neon in July.
Held on Thursdays, the movie series will include showings of “Just Mercy,” selected by the Dayton Young Black Professionals, on July 8, “Paid in Full,” selected by AKenlo, on July 15, and “The Wood,” selected by T.E.D. (The Epitome of Dope), on July 22.
The Dayton Young Black Professionals works to empower young Black professionals in West Dayton and in Dayton as a whole through after-school programs, health fairs, scholarships and other charitable events. AKenlo, a fashion brand created by Ken Lo, sells thought-provoking T-shirts. T.E.D. (The Epitome of Dope) is a clothing brand created by artist Dave Scott. Previously, Scott previously created the mural on the Oregon District bridge.
“The Scripted in Black Team is excited to provide and enjoy this experience with our community because it creates an opportunity to be lifted through fellowship and supporting local Black businesses and Black films together,” said Dana Graham, founder and creative director of Scripted in Black. “Storytelling has always been a rich tradition and necessity in Black culture. The films chosen by each featured business express an aspect of our culture that makes us resilient, determined, creative, lit, hopeful, strong, and beautiful.”
Scripted in Black is a multi-disciplinary arts collective that helps promote Black and Brown creatives through unique installments that include events, virtual content, creative and lifestyle merchandising, community engagement and education. The collective is intended to alleviate the lack of minority representation in the local social arts and culture infrastructure.
Each event in July will include a social mixer from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. The featured movie will begin at 7:15 p.m. each night. Tickets to attend each event are $20 per person and can be purchased by visiting The Neon’s website.
“We need these kinds of spaces to acknowledge that we are not a monolith people,” Graham said. “We are vibrant and multi-dimensional; all of which will be respected. This movie night series is the perfect way to close out a busy work week and step into the weekend with laughs, high vibes and a little reminiscing on the good old days.”
More information about Scripted in Black can be found by visiting their website or Facebook page.
Credit: Scripted in Black
HOW TO GO
What: Scripted in Black Movie Night Series
When: Thursday, July 8, Thursday, July 15 and Thursday, July 22. Each movie begins at 7:15 p.m. and a social mixer will be held from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Where: The Neon, 130 E. Fifth St., Dayton
Cost: $20 per person, per event.
More info: www.scriptedinblack.com/blogs/news/movie-night-series