Spooky Halloween egg hunt in Xenia next weekend

“There are hundreds of people running around out there looking for these little black eggs,” said Ashley Schmitt, Greene County Parks & Trails program and event supervisor. “We had numerous people request that we put on a more laid back event for those who don’t get around as well as they used to. So, we started our Cracked Egg Extreme Hunt so that everyone could get out and have fun at their pace.”

The Cracked Egg Extreme Hunt will take place on Friday, Oct. 1 from 6:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. at Caesar Ford Park in Xenia. Attendees will search for black eggs full of candy and prizes hidden in the woods after dark. Those who wish to attend the Cracked Egg Extreme Hunt must register for the event online by Oct. 1. Registration for the event will be $5 per person.