Spooky Halloween egg hunt in Xenia next weekend

Two different versions of the Extreme Halloween Egg Hunt are set to take place on Friday, Oct. 1 and Saturday, Oct. 2 at Caesar Ford Park in Xenia.
Two different versions of the Extreme Halloween Egg Hunt are set to take place on Friday, Oct. 1 and Saturday, Oct. 2 at Caesar Ford Park in Xenia. CONTRIBUTED.

Credit: Greene County Parks & Trails

What to Do
By Ashley Moor
49 minutes ago

While hunting for eggs is typically associated with Easter, Greene County Parks & Trails will put a twist on this classic activity just in time for the spooky season.

On Friday, Oct. 1 and Saturday, Oct. 2, Greene County Parks & Trails will host the Cracked Egg Extreme Hunt and Extreme Halloween Egg Hunt.

The Cracked Egg Extreme Hunt was specifically created for those 55 years of age and older. After attending last year’s event, many of the older attendees claimed they had trouble keeping up with the younger attendees. So, Greene County Parks & Trails created a separate event for the older demographic.

“There are hundreds of people running around out there looking for these little black eggs,” said Ashley Schmitt, Greene County Parks & Trails program and event supervisor. “We had numerous people request that we put on a more laid back event for those who don’t get around as well as they used to. So, we started our Cracked Egg Extreme Hunt so that everyone could get out and have fun at their pace.”

The Cracked Egg Extreme Hunt will take place on Friday, Oct. 1 from 6:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. at Caesar Ford Park in Xenia. Attendees will search for black eggs full of candy and prizes hidden in the woods after dark. Those who wish to attend the Cracked Egg Extreme Hunt must register for the event online by Oct. 1. Registration for the event will be $5 per person.

On Saturday, Oct. 2, Greene County Parks & Trails will host the Extreme Halloween Egg Hunt for those 18 years of age and older. Attendees will be tasked with discovering thousands of black and orange eggs hidden in the dark, spooky woods of Caesar Ford Park in Xenia. A creek is also located within the hunt’s territory, so guests are likely to get at least a little damp as they hunt for hidden treasures.

The Extreme Halloween Egg Hunt will take place from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. Guests can check-in for the event starting at 7:30 p.m. Guests must register for the event online by Oct. 2. Participation in the event is $5 per person.

Guests must provide their own flashlights and bags for eggs. Walk-ins are not welcome.

HOW TO GO

What: Cracked Egg Extreme Hunt and Extreme Halloween Egg Hunt

Where: Caesar Ford Park, 520 S. Stringtown Rd., Xenia

When: Friday, Oct. 1 from 6:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. and Saturday, Oct. 2 from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Cost: $5 per person

More info: gcparkstrails.com/events/extreme-egg-hunt

