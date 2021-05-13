Summer in the City is back! 2021 lineup filled with downtown favorites

The Downtown Adventure, a downtown-wide scavenger hunt, will be Saturday, July 10. Individuals or teams will be challenged to find clues scattered throughout downtown Dayton businesses and public spaces. The Downtown Dayton Partnership is partnering with the app Roamli to have participants turn in their completed Adventure tasks. Watch the website for registration information.

Explore Square is Where activities to brighten downtown lunchtime

Art in the City will be held Friday, August 6, and Saturday, August 7. There will be two days to enjoy Dayton’s visual and performing arts communities merge into a mega-art event in the heart of Dayton. Art in the City will begin on the First Friday of August with a “preview night kickoff party.” Return to downtown on Saturday as the street, sidewalks and venues of Dayton are transformed into street galleries, stages and community art projects.

The Downtown Housing Tour will return to showcase the stunning assortment of living options in the heart of the city, including several new housing developments that opened in the last year. There will be a mix of apartments and condos to tour, giving attendees several tastes of downtown living. The tour will include a sneak peek into housing communities currently under development. An official date for this late-summer event will be announced in the coming weeks.

The St. Clair Lofts were one of the housing developments open for visitors during the 2019 Downtown Housing Tour in Dayton on May 11. The tour will return in 2021. CONTRIBUTED PHOTO by Tom Gilliam

Don’t forget these ongoing events. The Square Is Where is happening now through September. Weekday entertainment is held on Courthouse Square from 11: 30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

First Fridays are a great time to visit Dayton’s art galleries, restaurants and pubs and listen to live music scattered around the downtown area.

Each month the Downtown Dayton Partnership will publish a Summer in the City calendar on the SITC webpage, filled with activities happening throughout the month.

Keep an eye on it because new events and activities continue to pop up. Find the May SITC events calendar here.