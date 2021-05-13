Summer in the City is back! 2021 lineup filled with downtown favorites

Downtown Dayton’s summer long celebration is back.
AES Ohio Summer in the City has announced its 2021 lineup of events including the return of Art in the City and the Downtown Housing Tour.
“As the community safely ventures out and feels comfortable returning to in-person activities, we will make sure to offer a selection of ways for everyone to get out and explore the arts, entertainment, and the energetic business community we have here in downtown Dayton,” Sandra K. Gudorf, president of the Downtown Dayton Partnership, said in a release.
Activities can be found on every corner of downtown Dayton, from RiverScape MetroPark and the Day Air Ballpark to the Oregon District. Mark your calendars for these signature events.
Credit: Tom Gilliam
The Downtown Adventure, a downtown-wide scavenger hunt, will be Saturday, July 10. Individuals or teams will be challenged to find clues scattered throughout downtown Dayton businesses and public spaces. The Downtown Dayton Partnership is partnering with the app Roamli to have participants turn in their completed Adventure tasks. Watch the website for registration information.
Art in the City will be held Friday, August 6, and Saturday, August 7. There will be two days to enjoy Dayton’s visual and performing arts communities merge into a mega-art event in the heart of Dayton. Art in the City will begin on the First Friday of August with a “preview night kickoff party.” Return to downtown on Saturday as the street, sidewalks and venues of Dayton are transformed into street galleries, stages and community art projects.
The Downtown Housing Tour will return to showcase the stunning assortment of living options in the heart of the city, including several new housing developments that opened in the last year. There will be a mix of apartments and condos to tour, giving attendees several tastes of downtown living. The tour will include a sneak peek into housing communities currently under development. An official date for this late-summer event will be announced in the coming weeks.
Don’t forget these ongoing events. The Square Is Where is happening now through September. Weekday entertainment is held on Courthouse Square from 11: 30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
First Fridays are a great time to visit Dayton’s art galleries, restaurants and pubs and listen to live music scattered around the downtown area.
Each month the Downtown Dayton Partnership will publish a Summer in the City calendar on the SITC webpage, filled with activities happening throughout the month.
Keep an eye on it because new events and activities continue to pop up. Find the May SITC events calendar here.