Summertime blues: Levitt Pavilion to host Dayton Blues Festival this weekend

The blues are back! The City of Dayton Department of Recreation and Youth Services is set to host the Dayton Blues Festival on Sunday, July 18 from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Levitt Pavilion in downtown Dayton.
The free music festival will include performances from blues musicians, along with a variety of food and merchandise vendors.
The schedule of acts during the Dayton Blues Festival is as follows:
- 1:15 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.: The Nite Owl Blues Band
- 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.: Nasty Bingo
- 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.: Big Gil Blues
- 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.: Lightin Rod and the Thunderbolts
- 7:30 p.m. to 8:45 p.m.: The Tony Cheesebourough Band
Throughout the event, Earl “Southside” Hayes will be the emcee and Oscar Pittman will be the DJ.
Attendees are not permitted to bring coolers, outside food and beverages, pets or tents to the event.
HOW TO GO
What: Dayton Blues Festival
Where: Levitt Pavilion, 134 S. Main St., Dayton
When: Sunday, July 18 from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Cost: Free