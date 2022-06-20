The Chicks postpone Tuesday concert at Riverbend in Cincinnati

The 13-time Grammy Award-winning band ended their performance early Sunday night at the Ruoff Music Center in Noblesville. Concertgoers said they abruptly ended the show within a half hour of taking the stage, WTHR reported.

The Chicks released a statement on social media, apologizing to fans.

“Indianapolis, we are so sorry we could not give you the show you deserved OR the show we wanted to give you,” the statement read. “We will be back Indianapolis!! Hold onto your tickets. Ticket holders will be contacted by the official point of purchase with further information. We love you Indianapolis.”