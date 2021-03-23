X

The Front Street Galleries will host its first outdoor market next month

The Front Street Galleries will be hosting its first outdoor 3rd Sunday Art Hop market with plenty of vendors, food trucks, live music and activities for the entire family on Sunday, April 18. TOM GILLIAM / CONTRIBUTING PHOTOGRAPHER
The Front Street Galleries will be hosting its first outdoor 3rd Sunday Art Hop market with plenty of vendors, food trucks, live music and activities for the entire family on Sunday, April 18. TOM GILLIAM / CONTRIBUTING PHOTOGRAPHER

Credit: Tom Gilliam

Credit: Tom Gilliam

Events | 55 minutes ago
By Ashley Moor

The Front Street Galleries will be hosting its first outdoor “3rd Sunday Art Hop” market with vendors, food trucks, live music and activities for the entire family on Sunday, April 18.

ExploreHead-turning national commercial filmed at Miamisburg car wash

The outdoor event, which is set to take place from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., will offer visitors a chance to explore local art offerings at the Front Street Galleries. During Front Street’s first outdoor market of the year, patrons can experience live art demonstrations and entertainment from The Ludlow Band. Visitors can also look forward to exploring the work of vendors such as Christy Veres, Colton Tant Artwork, Reduce & Reuse Refillery, Color Street Nails, Paparazzi Accessories and Tupperware.

The market will also offer free self-serve dog baths and Spin Art t-shirts.

ExploreVOTE NOW: Yellow Springs moves on to second round of ‘Strongest Town’ competition

Guests who develop an appetite after admiring the local art can grab a bite to eat or a drink from The Rolling Oasis Treats Truck and Billie Gold Bubble Tea food truck.

The 3rd Sunday Art Hop at Front Street was held on February 21, 2021. Studios, galleries and artists featured in this photo gallery are as follows: Julie Riley, The Artery (Robert Farley & Sarah C. Maxwell), Mike Elsass, The EDU Gallery (Dave Scott), The Orphanage Gallery (Bill Montana & Susie Sexton), Dayton Digital Woodworking and the Visionary Folk Art Gallery. Did we spot you there? TOM GILLIAM / CONTRIBUTING PHOTOGRAPHER
The 3rd Sunday Art Hop at Front Street was held on February 21, 2021. Studios, galleries and artists featured in this photo gallery are as follows: Julie Riley, The Artery (Robert Farley & Sarah C. Maxwell), Mike Elsass, The EDU Gallery (Dave Scott), The Orphanage Gallery (Bill Montana & Susie Sexton), Dayton Digital Woodworking and the Visionary Folk Art Gallery. Did we spot you there? TOM GILLIAM / CONTRIBUTING PHOTOGRAPHER

Credit: Tom Gilliam

Credit: Tom Gilliam

ExploreThey’re back: 2nd Street Market, tree tower, swings return at MetroParks

WANT TO GO?

What: 3rd Sunday Art Hop

Where: The Front Street Galleries, 1001 E. Second St., Dayton

When: Sunday, April 18 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Cost: Free

More info: frontstreet.art/pages/events | Facebook

In Other News

© 2021 Dayton Daily News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.