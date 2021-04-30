The Mall at Fairfield Commons offers special Mother’s Day event and gift guide

The Mall at Fairfield Commons is bringing back its popular Mom’s Night Out event.
On Friday, May 7 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., The Mall at Fairfield Commons will host Mom’s Night Out featuring makeup tutorials by Macy’s, a fashion show by Rose & Remington and Curve & Cloth, pottery painting with CozyMelts Paint-Your-Own-Pottery and a free drink ticket to Basil’s on Market, MELT Bar & Grilled or Flyby BBQ for those 21 years of age and older.
The event will take place on the lower level of the mall’s common area. To attend the event, guests must register in advance by visiting Eventbrite’s website. The event is free. Those who attend the Mother’s Day event are expected to wear a facial covering and abide by social distancing procedures.
The Mall at Fairfield Commons has also put together a Mother’s Day Digital Gift Guide that includes home decor items, clothing, accessories and more available at the mall. Specific categories in the guide include Summer Essentials, Personalized Accessories and Home Decor. Every item can be purchased in-person or through the Mall at Fairfield Commons’ Retail-To-Go program. The Mother’s Day Digital Gift Guide can be found on The Mall at Fairfield Commons’ archived Instagram story.
“We are thrilled to offer a new way for guests to find something special for their mothers this year,” said Leanne Rubosky, general manager at The Mall at Fairfield Commons. “Mother’s Day is such an important holiday for families and finding a perfectly tailored gift can be a memorable way to celebrate the caring, strong and selfless women in our lives.”
More information about The Mall at Fairfield Commons can be found by visiting its website or Facebook page.
HOW TO GO
What: The Mall at Fairfield Commons’ Mom’s Night Out
Where: The common area at The Mall at Fairfield Commons
When: Friday, May 7 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Cost: Free