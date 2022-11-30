‘Thriller’ turns 40: Michael Jackson’s album is biggest-selling of all time

It catapulted Michael Jackson into superstardom. To celebrate the anniversary, Sony Music and The Estate of Michael Jackson have been conducting fan events around the globe, including immersive experiences and screenings of the “Thriller 40″ documentary.

“Released November 30, 1982, the Thriller phenomenon revolutionized music, video standards and choreography through Michael’s innovations for melding sound and visual art, the influence of which is still felt today,” states a release from PR newswire regarding the 40th anniversary. “Thriller went on to win a record-setting eight Grammys and, with over one hundred million copies sold, it is the best-selling album of all time and the first album to be certified triple diamond by the RIAA.”