‘Thriller’ turns 40: Michael Jackson’s album is biggest-selling of all time

On this day in 1982, the King of Pop released his famous “Thriller” album.
It catapulted Michael Jackson into superstardom. To celebrate the anniversary, Sony Music and The Estate of Michael Jackson have been conducting fan events around the globe, including immersive experiences and screenings of the “Thriller 40″ documentary.
“Released November 30, 1982, the Thriller phenomenon revolutionized music, video standards and choreography through Michael’s innovations for melding sound and visual art, the influence of which is still felt today,” states a release from PR newswire regarding the 40th anniversary. “Thriller went on to win a record-setting eight Grammys and, with over one hundred million copies sold, it is the best-selling album of all time and the first album to be certified triple diamond by the RIAA.”
A re-release of the “Thriller” album includes 10 new, never-before released tracks, from the estate.
Jackson and his estate have sold more than 1 billion records worldwide. He released 13 No. 1 singles and is one of few artists inducted twice into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.
His is also recognized by the Guinness Book of World Records as the most successful entertainer of all-time.
“Thriller” is recognized as the biggest selling album of all time.
“Jackson won 17 Grammy Awards, including eight in one year, a record, and received 26 American Music Awards, including the Artist of the Century Award,” states the PR Newswire release.
Jackson died June 25, 2009 at his home in Los Angeles.
About the Author