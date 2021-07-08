TONIGHT: Tender Mercy to host hip hop battle between popular Dayton emcees

A popular bar in downtown Dayton will be giving its guests the opportunity to learn more about the city’s favorite emcees.
Tonight, July 8, Tender Mercy will be hosting a “Verzuz” style song battle, pitting K. Carter and TINO, members of the Safe Money hip hop group, against one another. The doors open at 7:30 p.m. and the friendly competition begins at 8 p.m.
The Dayton-based hip hop group crafts music that combines wit, humor and social consciousness. Both members of the group have also established successful solo careers. K. Carter and TINO will each take turns performing popular and unreleased material at the Tender Mercy event. The audience will also be able to hear the backstories of the records produced by the Safe Money duo. At the end of the night, K. Carter and TINO will come together for a performance of Safe Money’s new self-titled EP.
General admission for two people is $80, while reserving a table for four people at the event is $160. Tickets to the show can be purchased by visiting Tender Mercy’s website. All tickets will include a signature cocktail and a remastered compilation CD that includes each solo track performed by K. Carter and TINO at the event. All guests are asked to remain seated during the event.
HOW TO GO
What: Safe Money: K. Carter Vs. TINO
Where: Tender Mercy, 607 E. 3rd St., Dayton
When: Thursday, July 8 from 7:30 p.m. to 11 p.m.
More info: www.tendermercy.com/reservations