TONIGHT: Tender Mercy to host hip hop battle between popular Dayton emcees

Tonight, July 8, Tender Mercy will be hosting a “Verzuz” style song battle, pitting K. Carter and TINO, members of the Safe Money hip hop group, against one another. The doors open at 7:30 p.m. and the friendly competition begins at 8 p.m.

The Dayton-based hip hop group crafts music that combines wit, humor and social consciousness. Both members of the group have also established successful solo careers. K. Carter and TINO will each take turns performing popular and unreleased material at the Tender Mercy event. The audience will also be able to hear the backstories of the records produced by the Safe Money duo. At the end of the night, K. Carter and TINO will come together for a performance of Safe Money’s new self-titled EP.