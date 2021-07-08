dayton-daily-news logo
X

TONIGHT: Tender Mercy to host hip hop battle between popular Dayton emcees

Rappers Kevin “K.” Carter (right) and Valentino “Tino” Halton first met have been friends for years but didn’t collaborate musically until forming the pandemic project, Safe Money. The duo’s self-titled debut EP is being released on Friday, April 2.
Rappers Kevin “K.” Carter (right) and Valentino “Tino” Halton first met have been friends for years but didn’t collaborate musically until forming the pandemic project, Safe Money. The duo’s self-titled debut EP is being released on Friday, April 2.

Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

What to Do | 1 hour ago
By Ashley Moor

A popular bar in downtown Dayton will be giving its guests the opportunity to learn more about the city’s favorite emcees.

ExploreTHIS WEEKEND: Country Concert celebrates 40 years with Luke Combs, Jason Aldean and more

Tonight, July 8, Tender Mercy will be hosting a “Verzuz” style song battle, pitting K. Carter and TINO, members of the Safe Money hip hop group, against one another. The doors open at 7:30 p.m. and the friendly competition begins at 8 p.m.

ExploreDayton Air Show: Your guide to flying lineup, cost, and where to park

The Dayton-based hip hop group crafts music that combines wit, humor and social consciousness. Both members of the group have also established successful solo careers. K. Carter and TINO will each take turns performing popular and unreleased material at the Tender Mercy event. The audience will also be able to hear the backstories of the records produced by the Safe Money duo. At the end of the night, K. Carter and TINO will come together for a performance of Safe Money’s new self-titled EP.

ExploreJUST IN: Alabama’s 50th Anniversary Tour to play Nutter Center; Tickets on sale Friday

General admission for two people is $80, while reserving a table for four people at the event is $160. Tickets to the show can be purchased by visiting Tender Mercy’s website. All tickets will include a signature cocktail and a remastered compilation CD that includes each solo track performed by K. Carter and TINO at the event. All guests are asked to remain seated during the event.

HOW TO GO

What: Safe Money: K. Carter Vs. TINO

Where: Tender Mercy, 607 E. 3rd St., Dayton

When: Thursday, July 8 from 7:30 p.m. to 11 p.m.

More info: www.tendermercy.com/reservations

© 2021 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top