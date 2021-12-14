Trio from Ohio could take crown on ‘The Voice’ finale

Five finalists are seeking the top spot on NBC”s “The Voice” this season, and one is a trio from Pettisville, Ohio — a town near Toledo.
The trio, called “Girl Named Tom,” is made up of three siblings whose incredible harmonies have taken them all the way to this week’s finale. The group performed in the first part of the finale on Monday night.
Girl Named Tom is under the guidance of coach Kelly Clarkson, whose other finalist is Hailey Mia. Mia, age 13, is the singer who knocked out The Cunningham Sisters from Hamilton earlier in the season.
The finale also includes two Team Blake finalists: Wendy Moten, from Nashville, and Paris Winningham of Jacksonville, Florida.
The fifth finalist, from John Legend’s team, is Jershika Maple. She resides in Texas but has roots in Louisiana.
Ariana Grande is the lone coach with no singers left to compete for the top prize.
The final show airs tonight on NBC and Peacock.