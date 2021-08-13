Your ultimate guide to Miami Valley fall festivals

Where: 10542 E. State Route 73, Waynesville

Details: Step back in time by heading to the Ohio Renaissance Festival’s re-created 16th century English village. This festival features almost 100 shows every day, a plethora of unique arts and crafts shops, hearty food and games of skill.

Cost: $19 per adult and $7.50 per child between 5-12 years old. A season pass is $60 per person.

More info: Website | Facebook

🍁Dayton Reggae Festival

When: Sept. 5 from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Where: Levitt Pavilion, 134 S. Main St., Dayton

Details: Reggae music acts All Star Jammerz, Seefari, Jah Soul, Lungu Vybz and Love Locz will be performing on the Levitt Pavilion stage. The festival will be emceed by Dave Matthews and SKNO will make an appearance as the festival’s DJ.

Cost: Free

More info: Website

🍁South Vienna Corn Festival

Caption The candidates for the South Vienna Corn Festival queen contest paint the street ahead of the event. Contributed photo

When: Sept. 10-12

Where: Downtown South Vienna

Details: Along with plenty of opportunities to enjoy sweet corn, the festival also offers cornhole, cook-offs, crafts, a parade and live entertainment.

Cost: Free

More info: Website

🍁Italian Fall Festa

When: Friday, Sept. 10 and Saturday, Sept. 11 from noon to 9 p.m. and Sunday, Sept. 12 from noon to 6 p.m.

Where: The John Pirelli Lodge, 2625 County Line Rd., Kettering

Details: Though details of this year’s event have yet to be announced, in years past, the event has featured plenty of Italian food, a spaghetti eating contest and live entertainment.

Cost: Free, with the cost of fare

More info: Website

🍁Greek Fest Express

Caption Greek Festival. TOM GILLIAM / CONTRIBUTING PHOTOGRAPHER Credit: Tom Gilliam Credit: Tom Gilliam

When: Friday, Sept. 10 and Saturday, Sept. 11 from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday, Sept. 12 from noon to 6 p.m.

Where: Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, 500 Belmonte Park North, Dayton

Details: Beginning on Monday, Aug. 16, customers will be able to place online orders for the drive-thru version of the Greek Fest Express by visiting Dayton Greek Festival’s website. The full menu of items available to pre-order will also be listed on the Dayton Gree Festival’s website.

Greek Fest Express will be serving up festival favorites like pastries, Greek salads, a variety of gyros and Souvlaki dinners. Customers will be able to place pre-orders for this cuisine using a credit card online to pick up at the Greek Fest Express between Sept. 10-12.

Cost: Free, with the cost of fare

More info: Website | Facebook

🍁Ohio Fish and Shrimp Festival

When: Saturday, Sept. 11, 18 and 25 from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Where: Freshwater Farms of Ohio, 2624 N. US Hwy. 68, Urbana

Details: This festival celebrates Ohio’s freshwater shrimp harvest with mouth-watering seafood selections, a live music stage, games and family-friendly activities.

Cost: Admission prices for this year’s festival have yet to be announced.

More info: Website | Facebook

🍁Preble County Pork Festival

When: Saturday, Sept. 18 from 9 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. and Sunday, Sept. 19 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Where: Preble County Fairgrounds, 722 S. Franklin St., Eaton

Details: This festival, which revolves around pork, features an all-you-can-eat pancake and sausage breakfast, grilled pork chops, ham, pulled pork, smoked sausage sandwiches, nearly 700 exhibitor booths, family-friendly activities, a parade, pig races and more.

Cost: Free

More info: Website | Facebook

🍁Fall Farm Pumpkin Festival

Caption This favorite family festival was held at Young's Jersey Dairy in Yellow Springs, Ohio. Credit: Tom Gilliam Photography for Dayton.com Credit: Tom Gilliam Photography for Dayton.com

When: Sept.18 through Oct. 31

Where: Young’s Jersey Dairy, 6880 Springfield-Xenia Rd., Yellow Springs

Details: Now taking place throughout the months of September and October, the Fall Farm Pumpkin Festival will include pick your own pumpkins, Cowvin’s Corny Maze, wagon rides on the farm, haunted wagon rides and fall food favorites like sugar pumpkin donut holes, pumpkin and cinnamon ice cream and apple dumplings.

Cost: Admission is to be announced at a later date.

More info: Website | Facebook

🍁Tipp City Mum Festival

When: Sept. 24-26. A full schedule of events is available on the Mum Festival’s website.

Where: City Park in Tipp City

Details: Apart from mum flowers, this festival boasts a car show, 5k, parade, merchant market, food vendors, live entertainment and family-friendly activities.

Cost: Free

More info: Website | Facebook

🍁Oktoberfest at Dayton Art Institute

When: Lederhosen Lunch and Preview Party on Friday, Sept. 24 and Oktoberfest on Saturday, Sept. 25 from noon to 11:30 p.m. and Sunday, Sept. 26 from noon to 7 p.m.

Where: Dayton Art Institute, 456 Belmonte Park North, Dayton

Details: This event pays tribute to German culture with fare like brats, metts, schnitzel sandwiches, German salads and plenty of beer, live entertainment and family-friendly activities.

Cost: Tickets are set to go on sale at some point in August.

More info: Website

🍁Germantown Pretzel Festival

When: Saturday, Sept. 25 and Sunday, Sept. 26

Where: Veterans Park, 259-335 W. Warren St., Germantown

Details: The Germantown Pretzel Fest will pay tribute to this staple snack with plenty of varieties, from stuffed jalapeno cheese pretzels to pizza-flavored pretzels. The event will also feature other food vendors, live entertainment and more.

Cost: Free

More info: Facebook

🍁Minster Oktoberfest

When: Oct. 1-3

Where: Located one block west of the intersection of SR-119 and SR-66 in Minster

Details: The Minster Oktoberfest celebration includes a parade, live German music, German food, a 10k, numerous games, an arts and crafts area and more.

Cost: Free

More info: Website | Facebook

🍁18th Annual Chocolate Festival

When: Saturday, Oct. 2 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Where: Montgomery County Fairgrounds, 645 Infirmary Rd., Dayton

Details: Indulge in chocolate from professional chocolatiers, grab a bite to eat from food trucks and other local food vendors and enjoy the live entertainment, family-friendly activities and craft vendors.

Cost: Free

More info: Website | Facebook

🍁Dayton Liederkranz-Turner Oktoberfest

Caption Oktoberfest at Dayton Liederkranz Turner German Club. TOM GILLIAM/CONTRIBUTING PHOTOGRAPHER Credit: Tom Gilliam Credit: Tom Gilliam

When: Saturday, Oct. 2 from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Where: Dayton Liederkranz-Turner German Club, 1400 E. 5th St., Dayton

Details: Dayton’s largest German club will be celebrating Oktoberfest with plenty of authentic German food, music and beverages.

Cost: $5. Free for club members with cards, military personnel and students with an ID.

More info: Website | Facebook

🍁Spring Valley Potato Festival

When: Oct. 2 and 3

Where: Bledsoe Park in Spring Valley

Details: The Spring Valley Potato Festival features arts and crafts, live entertainment, a 5k, carnival rides, children’s games and plenty of food (and potatoes).

Cost: Free

More info: Website | Facebook

🍁Ohio Sauerkraut Festival

When: Saturday, Oct. 9 from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday, Oct. 10 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Where: Main Street in downtown Waynesville

Details: Come for the sauerkraut pizza and other sauerkraut-related food items, stay for the hundreds of craft and shopping vendors.

Cost: Free

More info: Website | Facebook

🍁Enon Apple Butter Festival

When: Saturday, Oct. 9 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday, Oct. 10 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Where: Enon Primary School, 120 S. Xenia Dr., Enon

Details: Celebrate a fall staple with live entertainment, food vendors and, of course, plenty of apple butter and other fall treats.

Cost: Free

More info: Website