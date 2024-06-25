Culver’s celebrates 40 years with new Concrete Mixer, other promotions

Starting July 1, guests can visit 40yearsofdelicious.com to “open a birthday present for a chance to win a daily prize and to be entered to win the $40,000 grand prize.” Daily prizes range from free menu items to gift cards and merch.

Culver’s is also introducing a new Concrete Mixer for its birthday month. The Berry Happy Birthday Concrete Mixer features a blend of vanilla frozen custard swirled with ribbons of blueberries and freeze-dried blueberries. It’s topped with whipped cream and a birthday cake pop.

Other promotions happening in July include:

July 11 : Customers can add sprinkles to any dish of frozen custard for free

: Customers can add sprinkles to any dish of frozen custard for free July 18: A portion of the day’s sales will be donated to a local organization chosen by each individual restaurant

A portion of the day’s sales will be donated to a local organization chosen by each individual restaurant July 25: All shakes and malts are buy one, get one free from 2 to 5 p.m.

Culver’s original opened in Sauk City, Wisc. in 1984. Today, the restaurant chain has nearly 1,000 locations in 26 states.