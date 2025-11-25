Free lunch buffet available at 3 Indian restaurants on Thanksgiving Day

The buffet, available 11 a.m.-2 p.m., will feature a selection of vegetarian and chicken dishes. Water will be available. Additional beverages can be purchased.

Restaurants participating include:

Amar India Restaurant (2751 Miamisburg Centerville Road in Centerville)

Amar India North Restaurant (7070 Miller Lane in Dayton)

Jeet India (2750 N. Fairfield Road in Beavercreek)

All proceeds will be donated to The Foodbank, Inc. to support its mission of fighting hunger through a network of 122 partner agencies in Montgomery, Greene, and Preble Counties.

“Amar India’s tradition of opening their doors to the community speaks to the heart of what it means to show up for one another,” said Michelle L. Riley, CEO of The Foodbank. “Their generosity helps ensure more families can enjoy a nourishing holiday, and we are grateful for their partnership in creating a more food-secure Miami Valley.”

This is the second year all three restaurant have offered a free Thanksgiving meal with proceeds donated to The Food Bank. Last year, they donated $7,766 and served 600-700 guests.

Surjit Singh Mattu opened Amar India in Centerville in 1991. This was followed by Jeet India and Amar India North.

Mattu moved from India to the United States in 1981. Before moving to Dayton in 1984, he lived in Boston and Houston.

“I’m a part of the community, and I’m very happy I came to Dayton,” he previously said.

For more information about the restaurants, visit amarindiadayton.com.

