Thousands of Thanksgiving meals to be given away by Miami Valley Meals

“When we saw that the SNAP delays and cuts were happening in late October, we proactively decided to make 10% more meals than we already did,” said Amanda DeLotelle, executive director, Miami Valley Meals.

The Turkey Takeaway is an extra event on top of Miami Valley Meals’ regular operations, and it started in 2020, DeLotelle said, after the Feast of Giving was canceled due to the pandemic.

“Back in 2020, we said, ‘Hey, we can do something. It won’t be the same as the Feast of Giving, but we can step in and do some Thanksgiving meals,’” DeLotelle said.

Even with the Feast of Giving returning this year, Miami Valley Meals still plans on giving away about 8,000 meals on Wednesday.

“Our team is committed to serving the community all year long, and we’re grateful for the opportunity to provide a traditional holiday meal that brings comfort and dignity,” DeLotelle said.

This distribution event is drive-through style, and meals will be given out free of charge on a first-come, first-served basis.

The Turkey Takeaway distribution sites on Wednesday, Nov. 26, will be held:

Between 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. at Trotwood-Madison High School, 4440 N. Union Rd., Trotwood

Between noon and 2 p.m. at Fairborn Phoenix, an event center located at 34 S. Broad St., Fairborn

Each meal will include turkey, mashed potatoes, gravy, stuffing, green bean casserole and dessert.

In 2024, Miami Valley Meals donated more than 224,998 meals — including 13,000 Thanksgiving meals — to 72 nonprofit partners across 27 zip codes in the Miami Valley, according to Miami Valley Meals.

The Feast of Giving is returning this year, hosting a free Thanksgiving meal from 11 a.m. to 2pm. on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 27, at the Dayton Convention Center, located at 22 E. Fifth St., Dayton. The event is free and open to anyone.

Volunteers are already lined up for Miami Valley Meals’ Turkey Takeaway, but volunteers and donations are sought year-long. For more information, visit miamivalleymeals.org.