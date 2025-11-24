Thousands of Thanksgiving meals to be given away by Miami Valley Meals

Wednesday’s event will have two distributions sites, one in Trotwood, another in Fairborn.
Paul Quinn with Kettering Health and Angela Abnett with Miami Valley Meals help prepare Thanksgiving meals on Friday, Nov. 21, 2025. Miami Valley Meals will be giving these meals away free of charge on Wednesday, Nov. 26, at two different distribution sites, including between 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. at Trotwood-Madison High School and then between noon and 2 p.m. at the event center Fairborn Phoenix. CORNELIUS FROLIK / STAFF

Paul Quinn with Kettering Health and Angela Abnett with Miami Valley Meals help prepare Thanksgiving meals on Friday, Nov. 21, 2025. Miami Valley Meals will be giving these meals away free of charge on Wednesday, Nov. 26, at two different distribution sites, including between 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. at Trotwood-Madison High School and then between noon and 2 p.m. at the event center Fairborn Phoenix. CORNELIUS FROLIK / STAFF
Miami Valley Meals’ Turkey Takeaway is returning for its sixth year on Wednesday when volunteers will hand out thousands of pre-made, frozen meals for families in need of a little extra help this Thanksgiving.

Miami Valley Meals already increased its regular operations to keep up with demand and the uncertainty around the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) during the recently ended government shutdown.

“When we saw that the SNAP delays and cuts were happening in late October, we proactively decided to make 10% more meals than we already did,” said Amanda DeLotelle, executive director, Miami Valley Meals.

The Turkey Takeaway is an extra event on top of Miami Valley Meals’ regular operations, and it started in 2020, DeLotelle said, after the Feast of Giving was canceled due to the pandemic.

“Back in 2020, we said, ‘Hey, we can do something. It won’t be the same as the Feast of Giving, but we can step in and do some Thanksgiving meals,’” DeLotelle said.

Brad Morgan, Kettering Health's system director of culinary and nutrition care, pours gravy during Thanksgiving meal preparation at Miami Valley Meals. Miami Valley Meals will be giving these meals away free of charge on Wednesday, Nov. 26, at two different distribution sites, including between 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. at Trotwood-Madison High School and then between noon and 2 p.m. at the event center Fairborn Phoenix. CORNELIUS FROLIK / STAFF

Even with the Feast of Giving returning this year, Miami Valley Meals still plans on giving away about 8,000 meals on Wednesday.

“Our team is committed to serving the community all year long, and we’re grateful for the opportunity to provide a traditional holiday meal that brings comfort and dignity,” DeLotelle said.

This distribution event is drive-through style, and meals will be given out free of charge on a first-come, first-served basis.

The Turkey Takeaway distribution sites on Wednesday, Nov. 26, will be held:

  • Between 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. at Trotwood-Madison High School, 4440 N. Union Rd., Trotwood
  • Between noon and 2 p.m. at Fairborn Phoenix, an event center located at 34 S. Broad St., Fairborn

Each meal will include turkey, mashed potatoes, gravy, stuffing, green bean casserole and dessert.

From left, Marilyn Britt, Angela Abnett, Joann Clark and Paul Quinn help prepare Thanksgiving meals on Friday, Nov. 21, 2025 that will be distributed by Miami Valley Meals. Miami Valley Meals will be giving these meals away free of charge on Wednesday, Nov. 26, at two different distribution sites, including between 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. at Trotwood-Madison High School and then between noon and 2 p.m. at the event center Fairborn Phoenix. CORNELIUS FROLIK / STAFF

In 2024, Miami Valley Meals donated more than 224,998 meals — including 13,000 Thanksgiving meals — to 72 nonprofit partners across 27 zip codes in the Miami Valley, according to Miami Valley Meals.

The Feast of Giving is returning this year, hosting a free Thanksgiving meal from 11 a.m. to 2pm. on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 27, at the Dayton Convention Center, located at 22 E. Fifth St., Dayton. The event is free and open to anyone.

Volunteers are already lined up for Miami Valley Meals’ Turkey Takeaway, but volunteers and donations are sought year-long. For more information, visit miamivalleymeals.org.

Samantha Wildow is the assistant news editor for the Springfield News-Sun and the Dayton Daily News. Follow Samantha on Twitter @SamWildowDDN.