Warped Wing and Pizza Bandit join forces for unique collaboration

John Haggerty, the brewmaster and managing partner at Warped Wing Brewing Company, worked with the founding members of The Pizza Bandit to create the “Panama Red” pizza and beer. Haggerty was inspired by the brewery’s new smokery in Springboro and the menu at Pizza Bandit when he crafted the Panama Red Smoked Red Lager. The lager has a mild caramel sweetness with a smoky aroma and crisp finish.

Explore Strawberry Jam to replace large Troy festival

“The beer idea really came from eating pizza with James, Brian and Erin and trying to figure out what flavors we could do with the Pizza Bandit in regard to food and then what that might mean for the beer,” said Haggerty. “So, the pizza really came first and was inspired by our new Smokery out in Springboro. Of course, I love smoked beer as well, so it was sort of a no-brainer for me to do a smoked beer for this project. As far as brewing with Pizza Bandit was concerned, James (Burton) came down and we spent two days working together. It was a very enjoyable experience and I look forward to pairing the pie and the beer together.”