Wooded lot adds to appeal of home

Formal entry opens into a foyer hallway where a half bath is tucked behind the entry door. To the right is the secluded dining room with a bay window and crown molding. Hardwood flooring fills the foyer and flows into the dining room.

Wood flooring continues into the great room and breakfast room. A vaulted ceiling raises up from the wall of windows to a spindled-accented cutout that accents the upstairs flexible loft space, which is currently set up as an office but could be a family room. A gas fireplace has a wooden mantel and ceramic-tile hearth and can be enjoyed from the great room and large breakfast room.

The breakfast room has been expanded with a bay bump-out design with tall windows and double-glass doors that open out to the balcony wooden deck. A wood-capped partial wall wraps around the kitchen and hides the granite counter with double sink from the breakfast room. Additional granite counters and oak cabinetry wrap around appliances, including a range, microwave, dishwasher and refrigerator, and offers plenty of workspace and storage options. The kitchen has a double-door pantry closet and is accessible to the dining room and foyer hallway.

Off the breakfast room, a door opens into the laundry room with wash tub. Access to the two-car garage is from the laundry area.

Access to the finished lower level is by a hidden staircase between the kitchen and dining room. The stairwell ends within a large recreation room with media nook, canister lighting and neutral carpeting. There are three daylight windows and patio doors that open to the wooden porch that overlooks the backyard. Tucked into one corner is a kitchenette with a wall of cabinets, counters and a double sink. There is vinyl-tile flooring and space for large appliances. Hidden from by the staircase, a short hallway ends at a full divided bathroom with a pedestal sink, a walk-in shower with glass doors, a storage closet and a private toilet room. There is also a door that opens into a finished bonus room currently used as a storage closet. Unfinished room houses the home’s mechanical systems.

Upstairs on the second level are three bedrooms and two full bathrooms plus the flexible living space within the loft.

Double doors open into the main bedroom, which has a cathedral ceiling that peaks above the dividing wall between the bedroom and bathroom. There is a plant shelf within the bedroom side. The full bath features a double-sink vanity and a whirlpool tub below an octagon window. A fiberglass walk-in shower has glass doors and there is a walk-in closet.

The front guest bedroom has a Palladian window while both bedrooms have sliding door closets. The guest bath features a tub/shower and a single-sink vanity.

SPRINGBORO

Price: $379,500

No Open House

Directions: Route 741, left on Central Avenue, left on Richard’s Run, left on Steeplechase Drive

Highlights: About 2,287 sq. ft., 3 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, 1 half bath, vaulted ceilings, loft, spacious kitchen, hardwood floors, finished walk-out lower level, recreation room, kitchenette, multiple wooden decks, 2-car garage, wooded lot, storage shed, cul-de-sac

For more information:

Candace Tarjanyi and Jeremy Johnson

Beacon Home Group

Coldwell Banker Heritage

937-215-5624 or 513-532-7989

Website: www.BeaconHomeGroupCB.com