How to see the Homerama 2024 homes in-person and online

“All of the homes are custom built homes, so each and every one of them has their own unique personality,” said Debbie Howell, interim executive director for Home Builders Association of Dayton. “There are multiple different styles; some are modern, some have the classic look. Tour each home to see what you like because they are all very different.”

The homes are located in Lebanon, Huber Heights, Hamilton and Middletown, and tours will be available noon to 6 p.m. each day.

The title sponsor is CenterPoint Energy, and admission is free. Visitors can tour homes to see design and home building trends.

“Usually thousands of people attend,” Howell said. “Homearamas are always exciting. People are already calling and looking forward to Homearama this year. I look for a great turnout.”

The Homearama tour is in-person and virtual. In-person visitors can tour the homes for fun, inspiration for their own home projects, or speak with industry experts.

“If you are interested in remodeling your bathroom or kitchen, this is a chance to see some of the new products that are out there,” Howell said. “As people tour, if they are interested in purchasing a floor plan, we want them to know each builder is a custom home builder, so changes are possible.”

Four builders participated in this year’s event and five fully furnished homes will be featured. Two additional homes will be available for a virtual tour only, but all seven homes will be included in the virtual tours.

Brandon Custom Homes built The Westmore for $625,000; Charles Simms Development built The Cedar for $399,900; HBS Development, Inc., built The Everly for $1.5M; Drees Homes built The Arden for $750,000; and Brandon Custom Homes built The Welch for $620,000.

The Angela, built by Coates Custom Homes, and The Brooklyn, built by Vita Modern Homes, are available online only as part of the virtual tour. Both of the homes have been sold already.

A guidebook is available at every home with a picture, floor plan and description of the properties. Builders and subcontractors who participated in the Homearama will also be listed.

“This is a handful of the builders we have in our association, but this does give you a great feel for custom home building,” Howell said. “They will work with you to lay out a home that you want and will enjoy. We have a very nice variety in this year’s show, and I think people will be very pleased with what they see and the builders we have in the show today. It’s always exciting to go through one of the custom homes.”

For more information or to access the virtual tours, visit homearamadayton.com.

In-person tour

The Arden: 434 Copley St., Lebanon

The Cedar: 2010 Cedar Lake Drive, Huber Heights

The Everly: 2300 Presley Court, Lebanon

The Welch: 107 Lakefield Drive, Hamilton (Note: This address does not show up on Google maps; for directions, use 2201 N.W. Washington Blvd., Hamilton)

The Westmore: 4708 Rosedale Road, Middletown

Virtual tour