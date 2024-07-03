3 questions with Karen Brame (and her idea to create a world-class, Black cultural research center)

What do you love most about your city?

What I love most about Dayton is the availability and access of interconnectedness, especially from cultural and social vantages.

What issue in do you feel needs more attention in our communities?

The issue I feel needs more attention in our communities is collective responsibility for communal justice. This includes equitable access and affordability for education; dining and entertainment; nutritional resources and hospitals that would treat and, especially, save lives of citizens; and safety. There are great individual as well as collaborative opportunities for community activist groups, entrepreneurs, law enforcement, local neighborhoods and political organizations to improve living conditions for the multitude in Dayton.

What’s your Big Idea for the Dayton region?

Because of my passion, personally and professionally, my Big Idea for The Gem City would be the development of a world-class, Black cultural research center here. Often omitted and/or overlooked, the African-American community of Dayton has contributed much to our global society. It is wonderfully apropos to have a repository for this culture, ranging from preservation and dissemination to development and promotion.