3 questions with Libby Ballengee, music booker and arts advocate

What do you love most about your city?

I love living in a city that doesn’t have it all figured out yet. We’re constantly improving and evolving - which is exciting - and it gives opportunities for people like myself to make a real impact.

What issue do you feel needs more attention in our communities?

It’s great that we show such strong support for non-profits and charities in our town. However, I would love to see that same level of enthusiasm and support for our downtown and historic district small businesses that don’t receive grants and donations. These retail, hospitality, and entertainment businesses rely solely on patronage to stay afloat. It would be wonderful to see more people from the suburbs exploring downtown and contributing to its vibrancy!

What’s your Big Idea for the Dayton region?

Visit a new small business at least once a month. There are so many great places to check out. I’ve been meaning to eat at Culture in the Oregon District, so I’m going to make a point of going there this month for sure. Other great places to check out include W. Social Tap & Table, The Ugly Duckling, Reduce & Reuse Refillery, and so many more!