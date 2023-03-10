X
COMMUNITY CONVERSATION: Challenges and opportunities for women in the Miami Valley

Ideas & Voices
26 minutes ago

March is Women’s History Month. Our conversation this month will focus on challenges and opportunities confronting women in the Miami Valley.

March’s virtual Community Conversation will be held on the Dayton Daily News Facebook page at noon on Wednesday, March 22.

The discussion will be co-hosted by Community Impact Editor Nick Hrkman and Dayton.com editor Sharon Wilmore and will feature panelists from around our region who have been working to advance solutions to issues critical to women in our communities, such as domestic abuse, income inequality and reproductive rights.

Have a question for the panel? Email it to nick.hrkman@coxinc.com or ask it in the comments of the Facebook livestream.

Community Conversations is a Dayton Daily News series of moderated panel discussions on topics important to the Dayton region. Watch the February Community Conversation about Black History Month, the January Community Conversation about the 2023 regional economic outlook and last November’s Community Conversation about hunger and others on the Dayton Daily News Facebook page. You can also RSVP to the discussion on the Facebook Event page.

