Community Conversations: Making our region the best for the military and veterans

The health and growth of Wright-Patterson Air Force Base — the largest single-site employer in Ohio with more than 30,000 workers — is critical to the success of our entire region.
That’s why the Dayton Daily News will examine what needs to be done to keep and attract both military missions and veterans to the area.
The local community depends on the base’s talent pipeline that brings in — and sometimes retains — high-skilled professionals from around the country.
The base’s growth also spurs the influx of startup tech firms, contractors and other research organizations that benefit from proximity to the base and its federal contracts.
Our panel of experts will explain how base jobs and influence will help economic developers figure out how to stabilize and increase our area’s population.
The discussion will be co-hosted by Community Impact Editor Nick Hrkman and Business Reporter Thomas Gnau. Panelists include:
- Cassie Barlow, president of the Strategic Ohio Council for Higher Education and a retired commander of the 88th Air Base Wing and Installation Commander, which acts as the “host” for Wright Patterson Air Force Base. The unit secures, maintains and supports the base and its facilities.
- Jeff Hoagland, president and chief executive of Dayton Development Coalition.
- Lester L. Lyles, retired United States Air Force general, former vice chief of staff of the United States Air Force, and former commander of Air Force Materiel Command at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base.
- Col. Patrick G. Miller, current commander of the 88th Air Base Wing and Installation Commander.
- Joseph E. Zeis Jr., retired U.S. Air Force Colonel who now serves as Governor DeWine’s Senior Advisor for Aerospace and Defense.
Community Conversations is a Dayton Daily News series of moderated panel discussions on topics important to the Dayton region.
We encourage the audience to ask questions they may have during the live discussion. Time will be made available to participants to answer questions from viewers. You can also send questions to tom.gnau.@coxinc.com ahead of the Community Conversation that we may include in the Q&A.
If you’re unable to watch the event live, a recording of the discussion will also be made available for you to view on YouTube and on www.daytondailynews.com.
