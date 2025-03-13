DaytonStrong: ‘A community that serves the community’

Credit: DaytonDailyNews

What makes Dayton strong?

What makes Dayton strong is our arts and culture, but I’m a little biased, of course. we moved here for me to take this position, but we only moved here because of all of the other arts and cultural activities and opportunities around this museum and this area: the MetroParks, the symphony, the opera, the ballet, Human Race Theatre. We subscribe to and we attend all of these different areas and I also think that what makes it strong is anyone who wants to access the arts, the culture, the environment, the river — you can do that. It’s not just for the privileged or the wealthier folks.

We offer reduced rate tickets here at the Boonshoft Museum and at Sunwatch. I know Human Race has reduced rate tickets and even childcare opportunities. The Dayton Performing Arts Alliance, they have reduced rates and MetroParks is, of course, free and open to everyone. So put all that together and we are truly a community that serves the community.

How do we keep Dayton strong?

We need people to understand that what we are doing takes funding and it’s more than the ticket price to come in. When you look at the library and MetroParks, thank goodness they have their nice levies that help pay and keep them up to date and moving along so we were very happy to see those levies passed, but when you look at the Boonshoft Museum and Sunwatch, we don’t have anything like that. We rely on donors, grant writing and just trying to be very fiscally responsible to be able to make the updates that we’re making. So we need people to come and we need them to understand we need support.

Dayton has been tested.

In 2019, our city witnessed tragedy after tragedy, from an unspeakable act of violence to weathering a literal storm. We faced hate in the form of a KKK rally.

We came together, raising the #DaytonStrong banner as not just a statement of our strength but our commitment to rebuild a better community.

Then followed a national pandemic, economic volatility and much more. We continue to stand strong. From a flood a century ago to the hollowing out of manufacturing or the housing crisis, we aren’t content to persevere; we want to take flight.

So here are the questions we have for you:

1. What makes #DaytonStrong?

2. How do we keep #DaytonStrong?

Your responses will be used in a special reporting project online and in print, celebrating our community and helping us focus on what matters most.

