Hear from both Kettering mayoral candidates on their vision for the future of the city

Kettering City Councilmen Bob Scott, left, and Bryan Suddith are running for mayor in the Nov. 4, 2025, general election. CONTRIBUTED

31 minutes ago
X

In today’s Ideas & Voices, hear from Bob Scott and Bryan Suddith, candidates for Kettering mayor in the Nov. 4, 2025, general election.

Bob Scott, candidate for Kettering Mayor in the November 2025 election.

Kettering can’t be business as usual

As a councilman with an understanding of city operations, I’ve demonstrated I’m fiscally responsible with taxpayers’ monies, listening to residents and business owners, and representing the city.

We are facing challenges but have incredible potential. Kettering was once the leader in the region, known for its safe and strong neighborhoods, and economic vitality. We can reclaim that status. It will take hard work, bold ideas, and leadership willing to make the tough — but smart — choices.

- Read more from mayoral candidate Bob Scott.

Bryan Suddith, a Kettering councilman, is running for mayor. CONTRIBUTED

Credit: Jocelyn ROSS

Leaders in Kettering must be collaborative, work with community partners

Kettering is facing difficult budget decisions where costs are outpacing revenue (taxes), the need for redevelopment of underused property, and how to best attract businesses that support our 57,000 residents with jobs and services, including further developing Research Park and finishing the redevelopment of the Wilmington Pike corridor.

These are not small challenges. But I believe that each one is a real opportunity to shape our city. I also believe that the city government alone can’t solve these complex challenges. Sound leadership and strong fiscal management have kept us in the black and moving forward, but that doesn’t grow the tax base or find innovative ways to deliver services at lower costs – while attracting new investment in our city.

- Read more from mayoral candidate Bryan Suddith.

