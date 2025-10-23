Hear from both Kettering mayoral candidates on their vision for the future of the city

As a councilman with an understanding of city operations, I’ve demonstrated I’m fiscally responsible with taxpayers’ monies, listening to residents and business owners, and representing the city.

We are facing challenges but have incredible potential. Kettering was once the leader in the region, known for its safe and strong neighborhoods, and economic vitality. We can reclaim that status. It will take hard work, bold ideas, and leadership willing to make the tough — but smart — choices. - Read more from mayoral candidate Bob Scott.

Credit: Jocelyn ROSS Credit: Jocelyn ROSS

Kettering is facing difficult budget decisions where costs are outpacing revenue (taxes), the need for redevelopment of underused property, and how to best attract businesses that support our 57,000 residents with jobs and services, including further developing Research Park and finishing the redevelopment of the Wilmington Pike corridor.

These are not small challenges. But I believe that each one is a real opportunity to shape our city. I also believe that the city government alone can’t solve these complex challenges. Sound leadership and strong fiscal management have kept us in the black and moving forward, but that doesn’t grow the tax base or find innovative ways to deliver services at lower costs – while attracting new investment in our city.