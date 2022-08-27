Letters to the Editor: Aug. 27, 2022

When values are redefined, it is common for those maintaining traditional views to experience confusion and resentment. Since management is responsible for ensuring performance, the shift towards quiet quitting complicates their task. As such, it is understandable if managers are not fans. However, expectations related to work change. At each point there is resistance from those who benefit from the way things are.

Working hard and doing more can be beneficial. For those with career potential, the “do more” approach could pay off. The structural reality of organizations is that at some point most hard workers will not be compensated for their extra effort. Expecting those workers to continue to do more anyway is exploitive. Quiet quitting isn’t necessarily a wise choice for everybody, but it certainly isn’t an irrational choice for many. If managers want employees to do more, paying them to do so is consistent with business theory if not always practice.