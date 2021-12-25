Letters to the Editor: Dec. 25

Laura Kohler, former state board president, was perceived as indifferent to widespread parental concerns about how racial issues in American history are handled in schools so that the goal of rational discussion can take place in the classroom. Hence Charlotte McGuire has stepped forward courageously to take on a tough job. I and the Exchange Club of Dayton wish her well – and stand ready to help in any rational capacity.

- William H. Wild, Kettering

Once again our sterling Ohio legislature has bowed to the NRA. Removing restrictions on carrying a gun handicaps the police, and rest assured there are people out there who have no business with a gun. I would like to feel that I can go to the market or mall safely and that my grandchildren can go to school safely.

There is an election coming up next year. Sponsors of these laws removing restrictions should remember that the majority of Americans want more gun control, not less. After the Oregon District shootings, the cry was “do something!” This is not the “something” that was wanted.

- Shirley Mikesell, Kettering

Our Mayor Nan Whaley, who is President of the United States Conference of Mayors, has led our city out of blight to becoming a power house of downtown redevelopment and a rejuvenation of pride in our city. Along with the inner city youth that instead of seeking jobs on the coasts after college have come back home to help lead in this effort by joining or creating community nonprofits and community based planning organizations. Dayton is a very diverse city ethnically. It is a multicultural garden of races, languages, foods, music and heritages.

It’s these families, many of whom are refugees from the Bosnia war, the drug wars of Latin America, the Middle East wars and wars and famine in Africa, who are thankful for their new home and have raised children to put down roots in my adopted town. They, along with the white flight empty nesters who are rediscovering the benefits and convenience of living downtown are buying urban residences as fast as they are being built and are assimilating because of their children showing the way. The Dayton Downtown Partnership has been instrumental in shepherding the Greater Downtown Dayton Plan.

The last five years we have seen an explosion of conversion of old late 1800 to early1900 era empty large structures into commercial space, retail spaces and condos, along with new townhouse developments. Now comes the real help to our neighborhoods. Thank you President Joe Biden, our legislators and the lobbyists for pushing “The Build Back Better” Infrastructure Bill. Our inner city neighborhoods have been patiently awaiting and watching our downtown blossom while driving to and from work on newly resurfaced roads and highways leading to downtown. Now with the help of Washington, we could see the boarded up empty residences torn down with plans ready for private residence home improvements, building parks, retirement residences, homeless transition shelters, another inner city grocery store and the list goes on.

It’s all ready to rock and roll thanks to our youth that now carry the banner of community pride in a place called home.

- Timothy Haley, Dayton