Letters to the Editor: Dec. 25

Ray Marcano’s column on Nov. 28 about State School Board President Charlotte McGuire’s call for rational discussion of Ohio public education issues shows a superb instinct for journalistic excellence that will help readers understand the world around them. He is skeptical of her views, but at least has opened the way for exploration of what they are. I hope this will contribute to that.
Charlotte McGuire was an early supporter of the effort to strengthen civics education in Ohio led locally by the Exchange Club of Dayton. Though small today, this service club represents the kind of diversity in vogue with the politically correct. A Baptist man and a Black Muslim woman are two current leaders. Its civics education campaign, however, arises from its long admiration for the National Exchange’s Freedom Shrine program which showcases the documents illustrating the ideals of freedom from our founding to the present.
Dayton’s Exchange over the years has sponsored shrines in most area schools although time has taken a toll. Sinclair still has one as does the Dayton Early College Academy. But what alarmed club leaders in recent years was the rejection of shrines as simply representing “white supremacy.” Word was that the New York Times 1619 Project was closer to the “real history of racial oppression in the United States.” That and strident advocacy of inclusion of Critical Race Theory in the educational mix set off even more alarm bells.
Rational observers saw that race was a factor in the last presidential election and that the teacher unions were unashamedly political partisans. That put politics in the classroom whether Ray Marcano likes it or not. And Ohio is not the only venue for this as the Virginia election demonstrated and school boards across the country are discovering. Vague accusations of “conservative reaction” notwithstanding, it is basically a non-partisan issue that goes to the heart of what America is all about. Are we a diverse mix of citizens dedicated to the founding ideals and working to make them true for all? Or are we a nation of tribes – white, black, brown, progressive, conservative, male, female or neither – all intolerant of dissent?
No one in the Exchange Club or Charlotte McGuire, surely, would exclude education about race from our schools. It is part of American history, indeed, of world history. But reasoned discussion cannot take place if the issue is weaponized for political gain. Parents — asking sometimes tone deaf school boards for a voice in their children’s education — are acting as parents, not politicians. But they must turn to politics if met with indifference or hostility.
Laura Kohler, former state board president, was perceived as indifferent to widespread parental concerns about how racial issues in American history are handled in schools so that the goal of rational discussion can take place in the classroom. Hence Charlotte McGuire has stepped forward courageously to take on a tough job. I and the Exchange Club of Dayton wish her well – and stand ready to help in any rational capacity.
- William H. Wild, Kettering
Once again our sterling Ohio legislature has bowed to the NRA. Removing restrictions on carrying a gun handicaps the police, and rest assured there are people out there who have no business with a gun. I would like to feel that I can go to the market or mall safely and that my grandchildren can go to school safely.
There is an election coming up next year. Sponsors of these laws removing restrictions should remember that the majority of Americans want more gun control, not less. After the Oregon District shootings, the cry was “do something!” This is not the “something” that was wanted.
- Shirley Mikesell, Kettering
Our Mayor Nan Whaley, who is President of the United States Conference of Mayors, has led our city out of blight to becoming a power house of downtown redevelopment and a rejuvenation of pride in our city. Along with the inner city youth that instead of seeking jobs on the coasts after college have come back home to help lead in this effort by joining or creating community nonprofits and community based planning organizations. Dayton is a very diverse city ethnically. It is a multicultural garden of races, languages, foods, music and heritages.
It’s these families, many of whom are refugees from the Bosnia war, the drug wars of Latin America, the Middle East wars and wars and famine in Africa, who are thankful for their new home and have raised children to put down roots in my adopted town. They, along with the white flight empty nesters who are rediscovering the benefits and convenience of living downtown are buying urban residences as fast as they are being built and are assimilating because of their children showing the way. The Dayton Downtown Partnership has been instrumental in shepherding the Greater Downtown Dayton Plan.
The last five years we have seen an explosion of conversion of old late 1800 to early1900 era empty large structures into commercial space, retail spaces and condos, along with new townhouse developments. Now comes the real help to our neighborhoods. Thank you President Joe Biden, our legislators and the lobbyists for pushing “The Build Back Better” Infrastructure Bill. Our inner city neighborhoods have been patiently awaiting and watching our downtown blossom while driving to and from work on newly resurfaced roads and highways leading to downtown. Now with the help of Washington, we could see the boarded up empty residences torn down with plans ready for private residence home improvements, building parks, retirement residences, homeless transition shelters, another inner city grocery store and the list goes on.
It’s all ready to rock and roll thanks to our youth that now carry the banner of community pride in a place called home.
- Timothy Haley, Dayton