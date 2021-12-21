VOICES: You can’t leave politics out of it

But politics is about power, which means relationships, which means that conflict among people is a given. And the U.S. Constitution, recognizing this flaw of human nature, sets the tone in its preamble: “We the people of the United States, in order to form a more perfect Union,” commit to working together, to treat everybody fairly, to get along, and to be self-governing. That’s what the preamble means. Now, can we keep that promise?

In the 1980s, my first experience in activism was a rub with my own house representative who stood in the halls of the state capitol angrily screaming at me. The group I represented was pushing a takings bill much disliked by the man. But our next meeting was with a state senator whose office treated us with regard and courtesy. The contrast between the two men, both Republicans, fascinated me, and that our group finally won the issue was astonishing. Since then, I’ve been hooked on political activism and have found gratification being involved with educating people about matters I believe will make our communities better and our democracy stronger. But key to my involvement always has been my education that gave me confidence to slough off rude behavior, skills to express my opinions through civil discourse, and theoretical knowledge to get an inkling of how democracy works.