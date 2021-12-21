VOICES: You can’t leave politics out of it

In his column about the challenges facing new president of the Ohio Board of Education Charlotte McGuire, Ray Marcano opined that to “solve” any controversy facing the board —”(l)eave politics out if it.” Interestingly, former OBE president Laura Kohler was quoted to say she doesn’t recall politics being an issue during any board discussion (before). But none of that makes sense because school board issues are all about politics — politics meaning “the total complex of relations between people living in society,” as Merriam-Webster, in part, defines it. The real issue is learning to deal democratically with extreme incivility, such as what the Ohio Republican Party Central Committee recently faced — reportedly having to abruptly end a meeting because of such disorderly conduct by anti-DeWine demonstrators even sheriff deputies could not control the people. Has American democracy really come to this?
But politics is about power, which means relationships, which means that conflict among people is a given. And the U.S. Constitution, recognizing this flaw of human nature, sets the tone in its preamble: “We the people of the United States, in order to form a more perfect Union,” commit to working together, to treat everybody fairly, to get along, and to be self-governing. That’s what the preamble means. Now, can we keep that promise?
In the 1980s, my first experience in activism was a rub with my own house representative who stood in the halls of the state capitol angrily screaming at me. The group I represented was pushing a takings bill much disliked by the man. But our next meeting was with a state senator whose office treated us with regard and courtesy. The contrast between the two men, both Republicans, fascinated me, and that our group finally won the issue was astonishing. Since then, I’ve been hooked on political activism and have found gratification being involved with educating people about matters I believe will make our communities better and our democracy stronger. But key to my involvement always has been my education that gave me confidence to slough off rude behavior, skills to express my opinions through civil discourse, and theoretical knowledge to get an inkling of how democracy works.
It’s perplexing to think where today’s rage comes from. But I point to the 1970s when I was teaching English to middle schoolers, concerned that the curriculum was beginning to slide from the foundational teaching of democracy and instead focusing on individualism: The self-esteem movement taught that children should be unconditionally praised and shielded from adverse consequences and criticism. Other policies pressed young people solely on academic achievement, going to college, and getting a job. Educators seemed to assume young people would graduate automatically knowing how to work within American democracy. I guess not.
Here’s some hope: Ohio’s New Learning Standards launched in 2010 included a strand of standards for government and sub-strands for civic participation and skills. In January of 2022, new amendments expand the requirements.
So, it’s not “leave politics out of it.”
It’s “let’s get better at solving problems through politics” — democratic politics, that is.
Nancy Bain is a former English teacher who has been engaged in environmental activism for more than three decades.
