Letters to the Editor: Readers react to proposed Medicaid cuts, SB 113, Ukraine and more

Now, another crisis looms. Medicaid almost exclusively funds community-based services, and in Congress, the House recently approved a budget resolution directing the committee that oversees Medicaid to slash $880 billion in spending. Such a drastic cut will all but dismantle the federal Medicaid program, leaving hundreds of thousands more Americans without the services they need.

As a provider of these services, I know firsthand that the Dayton community is better when it includes everyone — regardless of their disability. If Senators Husted and Moreno and Representative Turner agree that our community is stronger when it includes people with disabilities, then they must reject any proposals to cut funding for the federal Medicaid program.

- Justin Blumhorst, Celina

In response to a request I made to his office, Congressman Mike Carey wrote: “Rest assured that any programs that provide direct benefits to Americans will continue to be distributed, like Medicaid, Social Security, Medicare, and SNAP. ”Shortly after I received that letter, Rep. Carey voted to pass the Budget Resolution, an early step to a completed budget. The budget resolution calls for the committee which oversees the Medicaid and Medicare health programs, to find at least $880 billion in cost savings to aid Republicans in paying for other parts of the bill. “Other parts of the bill” include tax cuts for the wealthy. So, Rep. Carey, in what form will Medicaid, Social Security, Medicare, and SNAP continue to be distributed? Surely not as they are now. Medicaid provides health care to about 25% of Americans, including children, seniors, the disabled and the working poor. If the cuts take place, rural hospitals will close, nursing homes will shut down, addiction treatment centers will close their doors, and the most vulnerable will die because of the Republican budget. Cuts to Medicaid would mean that all of a sudden millions won’t have their health care tomorrow.” Thank you Rep Carey, for responding to my letter. Next time, be a little more honest.

- Joy Bishop, Washington Courthouse

I was moved when I read JD Vance’s “Hillbilly Elegy” because it lifted up a segment of our society that has long been marginalized and mocked with impunity. I thought, “Here at last is a bridge builder who can help us expand our understanding of just who is our neighbor.” And I was proud he hailed from Middletown, the place I’ve lived and served longer than anywhere else, and where I believe people really do make an effort to accept their neighbors regardless of race, social class or country of origin. This is why it was maddening to find out that a few days ago our recently elected vice president said we need to understand that Christianity approves the prioritizing of one’s own family and friends over the needs of others, and that this apparently justifies an America-first policy that eliminates the small portion of our foreign aid that assists the poorest of the poor. I have to say that in 43 years of preaching I’ve never, ever had to push people to accept the notion that “charity begins at home.” It’s a motto we’ve internalized and practice very naturally … in fact, most people are rather good at it already, myself included. It’s also the slippery slope to self-centeredness. Part of Jesus’ mission was to move us beyond this predisposition, enlarge our understanding of family, and see other people not so much as strangers but as children of God. I believe he is still trying to do that, and that this should be part of who we are both as individuals and as members of a society.

- John Wagner, Middletown

The Thursday, March 3 front page headline read “State Senate mulls ‘DEI’ ban in public K-12 schools.” Senate Education Committee Chair Andy Brenner has introduced SB 113 to ban “DEI” from all public schools. The bill doesn’t really define ‘DEI’. The last bullet point says “Require each public school to establish a process through which people can ‘allege’ violations of the bill’s prohibitions”. It sounds like Mr. Brenner can’t define the problem. Therefore if you can’t describe a problem it is very hard to fix it! How do you establish a process to an ’alleged’ problem when you can’t define the problem Racism doesn’t displace patriotism!

- Bill Copess, Ansonia

These are my opinions on the war of Ukraine Peace agreement talks as a 14-year-old boy: I think the president of Ukraine should step down and let the people of Ukraine have a voice to speak for what they want. So they can have an election to help them see their needs And wants met. The best way to get the Ukraine’s president to step down is to stop backing them up with finances to help fund the war. If we stop funding Ukraine they will stop fighting the war and it will go back to having nice and fair elections that are benefiting the people.

- Kale Davis, Bellbrook