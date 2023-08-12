Letters to the Editor: Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023

In his recent op-ed, Lou Tobin said that hoping for an end to the death penalty was “insensitive and demeaning to the victims of Ohio’s most heinous crimes.” I think it’s insensitive and demeaning to assume that all people who have lost loved ones to homicide would automatically want the death penalty. As someone who has gone through the horrible experience of having a family member who was murdered, I believe there are better options for justice than the death penalty. I would encourage people that support the death penalty to talk to people like me because even families who do want the death penalty have been disappointed by the system. Mr. Tobin, I am the family member of a murder victim and I hope Ohio ends the death penalty.

- Ty Wright, Trotwood

Thank you so much for your article on Aug. 5 about CVS. When we lost our neighborhood pharmacy at Lofinos, we switched to the closest CVS because we saw familiar faces. Since the pandemic, we have considered the inconveniences we have experienced, so clearly delineated in the article, to staffing and supply challenges. Now we know there issues are planned. This is incredibly frustrating as we witness more and more corporations ferociously feeding on all sorts of services and businesses. At the same time, it is the patient, the client and the customer who bears the burdens, and suffer through deteriorating services. Well, there are no more excuses offered from us. We are able to get the information and have the voices to demand what we need. Those of us who are able have to speak up for those who can’t.

- Karyn Hecker, Beavercreek

It was a welcome moment to have read a June 21 column from David Shumway pertaining to today’s dangerous drivers on our roadways. It left me longing for someone like Mr. Shumway to be my chief of police. It is very evident we need traffic control out on our roads; “sharing the road” talk goes nowhere. By taking a short drive, we face dangerous and deadly tailgating, speeding at close to double our speed limits, lane changing to gain only a couple feet, and deadly runners of red lights. It seems many choose to simply ignore that some 45,000+ citizens per year are murdered on the roadways of our country. I will bet a high percentage more than likely caused by people who should have had their driving privileges revoked along with with stiff fines and/or prison time. I think we need to show as a civilized nation we will not tolerate lawlessness. Even if we have to resort to cameras and the cost should be repaid by the violators.

- Brad Phillips, Centerville