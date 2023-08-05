Letters to the Editor: Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023

I am a homeowner in Montgomery County and am appalled by the upcoming increase in property values. Value increase means property tax increase. As it stands now, Montgomery County has been directed by the Hhio Department of Taxation to increase property values by 37%. I am absolutely sure that my property is not worth what ODT is mandating, regardless of the inflated “market value.”

After the pandemic, the Federal Reserve set home purchase interest rates so low that people were eager to pay more to get a “better” home. The Dept. of Taxation is purposely taking those falsely inflated sale prices as an opportunity to raise values and collect more in property taxes.

Seniors on a fixed income could be in danger of losing their homes if they cannot afford their property taxes. The bulk of these taxes are paid to the local school districts. Older folks who have no children in school should not be required to pay this portion of taxes. This should be voluntary.

I am a working taxpayer and take offense to having my hard-earned money stolen from me through taxes I don’t agree with and didn’t even have a chance vote for.

- Carol Ryan, Centerville

In his letter to the editor published on July 22, Pastor Josiah Kagin accuses Ohio Democrats of wanting a higher level of protection for their own constitution than for the state constitution. Pastor Kagin refers to Article Four, Section 1 of the Ohio Democratic Party bylaws to accuse Ohio Democrats of requiring a 60% vote to amend their constitution, but he omits the very next clause in Section 2 that states that, “the Constitution may be amended by a majority vote of all delegates at any meeting specifically called to amend the Constitution.” The same policy exists in the bylaws of the Ohio Republican Party. Under Article VIII, “Adoption of Rules,” Republicans accept a simple 51% majority to amend their bylaws when the membership has been given advance notice of the proposed changes. The Republican Party bylaws states that the rules “may be amended at any meeting of the Committee by vote of a majority of the members of the Committee present and voting, provided that written notice of the proposed changes shall have been given in the notice of the meeting.” If a double standard exists, it exists with Republicans, who do indeed allow a simple majority to amend their own bylaws, while trying to take this right away from Ohio voters. Vote “No” on Issue 1 on Aug. 8 and protect your voice!

- Dan Landis, Kettering